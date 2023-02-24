In case you missed it, last night, convicted murderer Donald Dillbeck used his final words before his execution to condemn Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The convicted murderer the state of Florida executed tonight, Donald Dillbeck, used his last words to criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis. Dillbeck was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m. https://t.co/9WysZysb1q pic.twitter.com/kIsDtXIqz8 — Kathryn Varn (@kathrynvarn) February 23, 2023

Given the heinous nature of the crimes of which Dillbeck was convicted, it was pretty twisted, not to mention straight-up insane, for him to even put the idea out there into the universe that Ron DeSantis “has done a lot worse.” And we can only hope that most people out there would agree with our assessment.

Unfortunately, HuffPost is apparently too far gone. DeSantis Derangement Syndrome is real, and it looks a little something like this:

"I know I hurt people when I was young. I really messed up," said Donald Dillbeck, who was sentenced to death by a non-unanimous jury. "But I know Ron DeSantis has done a lot worse." https://t.co/1tcgOaGZD9 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) February 24, 2023

Sounds promising, doesn’t it? Oh, it is:

Oh.

Ron DeSantis ROASTED by convicted capital murderer, he will never recover https://t.co/vrnoUd0Tho — Leon Wolf 🇺🇦 (@LeonHWolf) February 24, 2023

Good Lord, HuffPost.

Holy livin Christ — Butts (@BennyButts00) February 24, 2023

The headline is bad. Real bad.

And the article’s not really any better:

Like most people sentenced to death, Dillbeck endured extreme abuse as a child. His birth mother drank 18-24 beers per day throughout her pregnancy, resulting in “a catastrophic effect on Mr. Dillbeck’s intellectual and adaptive functioning,” his lawyers wrote in a petition requesting that the Supreme Court review his case. “That Mr. Dillbeck suffers from Neurobehavioral Disorder associated with Prenatal Alcohol Exposure (ND-PAE) is thoroughly medically documented, unrebutted, and factually beyond dispute,” the lawyers continued.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2002 that executing people with intellectual disabilities violates constitutional protections against cruel and unusual punishment. In his petition, Dillbeck’s lawyer argued that ND-PAE is “functionally similar” and “identical in both etiology and symptomatology” to intellectual disabilities and should exclude him from execution.

Dillbeck was put in foster care when he was 4 years old and began using drugs by the age of 13, the Tampa Bay Times reported. When he was 15, he was sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting Lee County sheriff’s deputy Dwight Lynn Hall after the officer caught the boy with a stolen car. The teen was repeatedly sexually assaulted in prison. In 1990, he escaped from an off-site vocational program, purchased a knife, and encountered Vann in her car in a parking lot. When she refused to drive him away, he fatally stabbed her.

With all due respect to memory of the late Mr. Dillbeck, who the f**k cares? Having a crappy childhood is terrible, and no child deserves to have a childhood like his … but the police officer he shot to death didn’t deserve to be murdered, either. The innocent woman he stabbed to death didn’t deserve to be murdered, either.

the man in question stabbed a woman to death in the parking lot, after escaping prison while serving a life sentence he'd gotten as a teenager for killing a policeman — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 24, 2023

It’s pretty gross that HuffPost apparently thinks we’re supposed to be somewhat sympathetic to Dillbeck’s plight. Nope. Sorry. You murder someone in cold blood, you don’t get the benefit of our doubt.

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but being raised by a single parent or having substance abuse problems in your family isn’t an excuse or justification to become a cold blooded murderer. Millions of Americans go through the same struggles and grow up to be good citizens, good… https://t.co/ps0OTMBoCx — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 24, 2023

And how utterly shameful and disgusting of HuffPost to try to use a murderer’s demented final words as a political weapon against Ron DeSantis.

They will literally suck the dick of murderers and dictators They have learned nothing lmao https://t.co/1B63ux725a — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) February 24, 2023

"a convicted murderer who killed a wife and baby insulted DeSantis, and we say go king" – The media — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) February 24, 2023

Gross.

“This guy killed two people but thinks Ron DeSantis is worse” stories starting to appear are how you know the left fears DeSantis way more than any other Republican — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 24, 2023

The fact that the media think quoting a full-on murderer to condemn DeSantis is a win shows how in their heads he is https://t.co/Ar5M7PHLKY — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 24, 2023

Oh, Ron DeSantis is definitely in their heads. Which is why we can only expect the unhinged and intellectually dishonest attacks on him to increase in the coming months, especially if he decides to run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

We can only assume that HuffPost will be out there helping to lead the charge.

If putting “people first” is trivializing or outright ignoring the murder of innocents just to make a Republican look bad, we shudder to imagine what putting people last looks like.

at huffpost we put people first unless you're white and get stabbed to death in a parking lot by an escaped convict then we praise the killer because deathsantis or something. — John (@johndelaney164) February 24, 2023

Maybe — just maybe — there’s something to that whole enemy-of-the-people thing.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

