Hi guys. We have someone we’d like you to meet. Her name is Emily Kohrs, and she’s the forewoman on the Georgia grand jury that’s investigating Donald Trump and his efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 election.

And she’s the Next Big Media Star. In case you missed it, she stopped by CNN last night to talk to Kate Bolduan about the case:

BREAKING: @CNN interview with Foreperson Juror Emily Kohrs in Trump GA Grand Jury says "there will be no surprises" in indictments if you've been following. Also more than 12 people recommended for charges.#trump #grandjury #Trump2024 #TrumpIsGuilty #Jan6th pic.twitter.com/kk5sVPP6Rl — TrentCannon (@TheTrentCannon) February 22, 2023

Appearing last night on CNN, the foreperson of the Georgia grand jury probing Trump giggled: "Not a short list" of recommended indictments! pic.twitter.com/UNgSmLfu4Y — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 22, 2023

Georgia grand jury foreperson: "I will be sad" if the DA decides against bringing charges against Trump … I will be frustrated if nothing happens." pic.twitter.com/9RfusUCjUX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 22, 2023

She gave quite a performance, didn’t she? Giggles, facial expressions, her coquettish little gestures when trying not to reveal too much about what’s to come. She had it all!

What in the hells bells is this https://t.co/xI5NQYsL1H — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 22, 2023

It’s really something, isn’t it? Is it too early to launch her campaign to get Emmy consideration?

Facts of the case aside, this Fulton County grand jury forewoman is out for her 15 minutes of fame and seems like a completely unserious person. pic.twitter.com/h1DjJ9XQwQ — Michael Luciano (@michaelsluciano) February 22, 2023

She’s seriously unserious.

I’ve seen MANY jury selections on television and I’m baffled as to how this woman got through. https://t.co/ePhhX9Wh3W — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 22, 2023

Maybe they just fell in love her sh*t-eating grin. It is rather charming, in its own special way.

She's a defense lawyers dream come true and the media once again can't help themselves. https://t.co/U8nXa8FXVm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2023

Ah, but can you blame them? Emily Kohrs is nothing if not mesmerizing.

Ah then MSNBC thought they'd join the party. https://t.co/FZiNal8Fma — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2023

And oh, what a party it was:

The foreperson, Emily Kohrs, then continued her media tour on MSNBC, joking about how "awesome" it would be to personally subpoena Trump. pic.twitter.com/x36YqWWD59 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 22, 2023

She’s as giddy as a schoolgirl! That’s just the sort of thing you look for in a grand jury forewoman.

Emily Kohrs walked right up to the line but didn't cross it. She didn't talk about anything not public "if you've been paying attention". Bad messenger, I wouldn't recommend jurors talking before charges but – SHE DID NOT RUIN THE CASE. #juror #EmilyKohrs pic.twitter.com/xc0uiV2T5U — TrentCannon (@TheTrentCannon) February 22, 2023

You seem pretty confident, Trent. The ALL-CAPS make that very clear.

Are we sure she didn’t ruin the case, though? Like, are we absolutely sure? Because while we’re no legal experts by any stretch, we can’t help but feel like teasing what’s to come in a grand jury probe through fits of giggles while you’re the forewoman on said grand jury could maybe throw a wrench in the proceedings.

Very sketchy. Emily Kohrs, the foreperson on the Trump grand jury in Georgia, is making the rounds at all major media outlets to tease what the grand jury decided. This is before any indictments have been handed down. pic.twitter.com/pUfKhirjiC — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 22, 2023

Über-sketchy.

Our justice system is clearly in great shape. This mentally deranged person was in charge of a grand jury. Everything is fine.pic.twitter.com/rZWSYuOaC4 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) February 22, 2023

Well, it’s probably fine for Team Trump, at least …

She's certainly given Trump's legal team potential ammo for filing a motion to dismiss any indictments. — Michael Luciano (@michaelsluciano) February 22, 2023

That’s what it’s starting to look like, isn’t it?

I really wish Emily Kohrs would just keep her mouth shut! Trumps Defense right now is drooling over these interviews. You dont talk about this now….If she wants to blabber..wait until AFTER an indictment at least. Total airhead! 😒 #GeorgiaGrandJury #EmilyKohrs. pic.twitter.com/aDlLkr06F9 — AC  (@ACinPhilly) February 22, 2023

OMG. This woman is a defense attorney’s wet dream. — Vin Sidious (@VinSidious) February 22, 2023

Gross … but accurate. Extremely accurate.

Just when the walls were closing in. https://t.co/IfYjzTDQcb — Holden (@Holden114) February 22, 2023

Aww, nuts!

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

