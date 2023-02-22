Hi guys. We have someone we’d like you to meet. Her name is Emily Kohrs, and she’s the forewoman on the Georgia grand jury that’s investigating Donald Trump and his efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 election.

And she’s the Next Big Media Star. In case you missed it, she stopped by CNN last night to talk to Kate Bolduan about the case:

She gave quite a performance, didn’t she? Giggles, facial expressions, her coquettish little gestures when trying not to reveal too much about what’s to come. She had it all!

It’s really something, isn’t it? Is it too early to launch her campaign to get Emmy consideration?

She’s seriously unserious.

Maybe they just fell in love her sh*t-eating grin. It is rather charming, in its own special way.

Ah, but can you blame them? Emily Kohrs is nothing if not mesmerizing.

And oh, what a party it was:

She’s as giddy as a schoolgirl! That’s just the sort of thing you look for in a grand jury forewoman.

You seem pretty confident, Trent. The ALL-CAPS make that very clear.

Are we sure she didn’t ruin the case, though? Like, are we absolutely sure? Because while we’re no legal experts by any stretch, we can’t help but feel like teasing what’s to come in a grand jury probe through fits of giggles while you’re the forewoman on said grand jury could maybe throw a wrench in the proceedings.

Über-sketchy.

Well, it’s probably fine for Team Trump, at least …

That’s what it’s starting to look like, isn’t it?

Gross … but accurate. Extremely accurate.

Aww, nuts!

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Tags: CNNDonald TrumpEmily Kohrsgrand juryindictmentsMSNBC