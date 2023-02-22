As we told you earlier, a very energetic young lady named Emily Kohrs made the media rounds yesterday thanks to her position as forewoman of the grand jury that’s investigating Donald Trump for trying to get the 2020 election results thrown out.

CNN was the first stop on her whirlwind tour of fame:

Appearing last night on CNN, the foreperson of the Georgia grand jury probing Trump giggled: "Not a short list" of recommended indictments! pic.twitter.com/UNgSmLfu4Y — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 22, 2023

Georgia grand jury foreperson: "I will be sad" if the DA decides against bringing charges against Trump … I will be frustrated if nothing happens." pic.twitter.com/9RfusUCjUX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 22, 2023

Chances are that you weren’t watching the interview with Kohrs when it actually aired, but apparently CNN host Anderson Cooper was watching it, and it sounds like his takeaway was pretty much the same as ours.

Watch:

CNN’s reaction to the foreperson of the Grand Jury that investigated Donald Trump in Georgia making her rounds on cable news: “Why this person is talking on TV, I do not understand” “I guarantee you prosecutors are wincing… It’s a prosecutor’s nightmare” pic.twitter.com/DsQK0g60h2 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 22, 2023

It’s like a whole thing. CNN legal analyst Elie Honig and anchor/reporter Dana Bash are right there with Cooper scratching their heads and trying to pick their jaws up off the floor — and understandably so.

When CNN is telling you to tone down your anti-Trump rhetoric, you know you’ve gone too far.

Yikes, y’all.

And THAT is how bad it was — Brandon59 (@Brandon5859) February 22, 2023

As usual…Trump's greatest allies are his enemies. https://t.co/8dDDKZgrCu — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 22, 2023

And, as usual, Trump’s greatest enemy is … himself.

3. 2. 1. ……Trumps posts this all over Truth Social 😂😂😂😂 — PatriotRose17 (@PatriotRose17) February 22, 2023

Of course:

On Truth Social, Trump launches his first attack on the Fulton County grand jury forewoman. "This is not JUSTICE, this is an illegal Kangaroo Court," he writes in response to her recent media appearances. pic.twitter.com/b2XFOUO7H1 — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) February 22, 2023

He probably should’ve let his legal defense team take the lead on this one, but he just can’t help himself. The grand jury is definitely on thin ice right now, but you can always leave it to Trump to plunge headfirst into that frozen lake.

In any event, you’re gonna want to stay tuned to see how this story turns out.

***

