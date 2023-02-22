As we told you earlier, a very energetic young lady named Emily Kohrs made the media rounds yesterday thanks to her position as forewoman of the grand jury that’s investigating Donald Trump for trying to get the 2020 election results thrown out.

CNN was the first stop on her whirlwind tour of fame:

Chances are that you weren’t watching the interview with Kohrs when it actually aired, but apparently CNN host Anderson Cooper was watching it, and it sounds like his takeaway was pretty much the same as ours.

Watch:

Trending

It’s like a whole thing. CNN legal analyst Elie Honig and anchor/reporter Dana Bash are right there with Cooper scratching their heads and trying to pick their jaws up off the floor — and understandably so.

 

When CNN is telling you to tone down your anti-Trump rhetoric, you know you’ve gone too far.

Yikes, y’all.

And, as usual, Trump’s greatest enemy is … himself.

Of course:

He probably should’ve let his legal defense team take the lead on this one, but he just can’t help himself. The grand jury is definitely on thin ice right now, but you can always leave it to Trump to plunge headfirst into that frozen lake.

In any event, you’re gonna want to stay tuned to see how this story turns out.

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Anderson CooperCNNDonald TrumpElie HonigEmily Kohrsgrand jury