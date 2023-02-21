Allison Sweatman is a former Arkansas State Senate candidate who, according to her Twitter bio, at least, ain’t goin’ anywhere. And you’d best believe that she’ll stick around for as long as it takes to hold Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders accountable for doing a terrible job:

First of all, what does she mean by “giving us 40 hours”? She ran for Arkansas State Senate in 2022 and lost. And last time we checked, regular people who don’t serve in the legislature don’t need to read what’s in bills before bills get voted on.

Second of all, since when is 40 hours not enough time to read 141 pages?

Oh, sorry. 144 pages. That makes a huge difference.

Oh, shut up. Giving someone 40 hours to read 144 pages is not ramming anything through.

So why do you care, Allison? As we’ve heard so many times from Democratic politicians, we need to pass a bill to find out what’s in it. Why can’t you just find out what’s in it when the rest of us do?

Who’s deflecting, Allison?

But an even more important question than the one we asked above is: how the hell is 40 hours not enough time for you to read 144 pages?

At least!

Not just doable, but damn near impossible to not do.

It sounds like maybe you shouldn’t have confidence in her to do that. As of a few hours ago, she’d made her way through a third of it:

A third of the 144-page bill after 14 hours? That’s actually better than we thought she could do.

Heh.

***

