Allison Sweatman is a former Arkansas State Senate candidate who, according to her Twitter bio, at least, ain’t goin’ anywhere. And you’d best believe that she’ll stick around for as long as it takes to hold Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders accountable for doing a terrible job:

Sarah Sanders just filed a 141-page bill restructuring the entire education system in Arkansas, giving us 40 hours to read and plan our Senate Education committee testimonies. 141 pages. 40 hours. — Allison for Arkansas (@AllisonForAR) February 20, 2023

First of all, what does she mean by “giving us 40 hours”? She ran for Arkansas State Senate in 2022 and lost. And last time we checked, regular people who don’t serve in the legislature don’t need to read what’s in bills before bills get voted on.

Second of all, since when is 40 hours not enough time to read 141 pages?

Correction- 144 pages. — Allison for Arkansas (@AllisonForAR) February 21, 2023

Oh, sorry. 144 pages. That makes a huge difference.

This is the school choice playbook. Ram it quickly through the legislature before the opposition can build. That’s what they did in Iowa. — Jan Johnson (@reach4astar) February 21, 2023

Oh, shut up. Giving someone 40 hours to read 144 pages is not ramming anything through.

I think I could read 144 pages in 2 days if that were my job. I'm sorry this is happening to you. — Joey Cranston (@Joeycranston) February 21, 2023

It’s not my job, Joey. — Allison for Arkansas (@AllisonForAR) February 21, 2023

So why do you care, Allison? As we’ve heard so many times from Democratic politicians, we need to pass a bill to find out what’s in it. Why can’t you just find out what’s in it when the rest of us do?

How many hours did the republicans have to read the 1.7 trillion dollar omnibus bill? — Thomas (@onpar4greatness) February 21, 2023

I don't know where you are, but I'm in Arkansas, talking about Arkansas legislation. Right now, I DO NOT CARE how long congressional republicans had to read a bill. This deflects from my point, and does so poorly. — Allison for Arkansas (@AllisonForAR) February 21, 2023

Who’s deflecting, Allison?

But an even more important question than the one we asked above is: how the hell is 40 hours not enough time for you to read 144 pages?

40 hours is a whole work week — River Rat (@FawcettRb) February 21, 2023

That’s 16 hours more than you would get if you were in DC https://t.co/3vGbT3zNDJ — gary b (@BGlbear81) February 21, 2023

At least!

How slow do you read? https://t.co/h56vAQsees — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) February 21, 2023

That's less than 4 pages/hour. Are you unable to read? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 21, 2023

I could read it in two hours, Max. https://t.co/DqKtSnBJPt — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 21, 2023

Dear God. It's 144 pages not 14K — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) February 21, 2023

Seems pretty doable — Matthew Whitaker (@Matthew54573968) February 21, 2023

Not just doable, but damn near impossible to not do.

I have confidence that you can read at a rate greater than 4 pages per hour. — 81million (@TeslaM3D) February 21, 2023

It sounds like maybe you shouldn’t have confidence in her to do that. As of a few hours ago, she’d made her way through a third of it:

I’m headed into a full day of work. I’ve read about 1/3 of the bill, and I’ll finish between my lunch break and after my kids go to bed tonight. If you can’t read it (understandably) this seems to be an excellent recap I’m sharing with everyone I know. https://t.co/UVAvK28sfs — Allison for Arkansas (@AllisonForAR) February 21, 2023

A third of the 144-page bill after 14 hours? That’s actually better than we thought she could do.

You can't read 144 pages in 40 hours? Says a lot more about you and your education system that it says about the bill. — Brian (@NOfTheBorder) February 21, 2023

Heh.

