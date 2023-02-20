We’ve actually reached a point where we’re honestly starting to lose count of the number of prominent liberal beacons of tolerance and antiracism who have lobbed racist garbage at 2024 GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley. It’s kind of a fool’s errand to try to keep track of them all.

But we’re up to the challenge:

So let’s hear from Lincoln Project senior adviser and Critical Race Theory fan Tara Setmayer, who recently used her clout as an MSNBC guest — along with Lincoln Project alumnus Kurt Bardella no less — to demonstrate why it’s fine to say nasty racist things about minority Republicans and conservatives. And if you can come up with a banger of a line, of course.

Watch:

As I said on @msnbc:

“Nikki Haley talks about being from the ‘other side of the tracks’ but who does she think put the tracks there? “I guess the tracks just showed up through immaculate construction … " pic.twitter.com/0FC1o8VaeV — Tara Setmayer 🌻 (@TaraSetmayer) February 19, 2023

Self-proclaimed “sane conservative” Setmayer is clearly very proud of that “immaculate construction” thing. Understandable, since she’s probably been sitting on that line for days, months, even years, just waiting for the perfect opportunity to deploy it and revel in her own rapier-like wit and get love from members of her fan club.

And she did get some love for it:

A wonderful new phrase! https://t.co/3s4kSF1T94 — Ed Christy (@Driheet07Ed) February 19, 2023

Sis said IMMACULATE CONSTRUCTION!!! 🤣 Help!!

Excellent points made. 👏🏾 https://t.co/PsnPl1LnGN — Aisha Willis, Professional Propagandist (@AishaAdventures) February 19, 2023

Excellent points like what? Like that minority Republicans like Nikki Haley, Herschel Walker, and Ben Carson are just tokens? Well, yes, we suppose that those are excellent points … if your goal is to demonstrate that you’re a bigot.

Great line! — Kestrel (@bjhCambridge) February 19, 2023

You are the G.O.A.T. https://t.co/xgMdLf0y3C — Randall Richardson (@woody19641) February 19, 2023

Speaking of GOATS, we’d rather listen to a goat than listen to Tara Setmayer. At least goats aren’t racist.

***

