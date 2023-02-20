Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans have taken bold and necessary steps to curb the abusive practice of “gender-affirming care” for children, and apparently that’s pretty much the worst thing that could happen to Florida families.

At least that’s what you might believe if you depended exclusively on NPR for your news:

Florida has banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth, over the objections of medical professionals and trans families. Now, families have to decide whether to move states or stop their kid's treatment.https://t.co/6f1pKGVJFI — NPR (@NPR) February 20, 2023

Wow. This is serious … ly awful journalism.

NPR’s report on puberty blockers and statewide bans is exactly what you’d expect—no mention of side effects or European moratoriums, endless repetition of activist platitudes, etc https://t.co/mp72aCbHUA — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) February 20, 2023

People should be able to turn on public radio and trust that the information they are getting is at least accurate if not unbiased. On this issue, it’s not. — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) February 20, 2023

Far from it:

The only perspective that readers of NPR’s piece will get is the one that says “Ron DeSantis is wrong and ‘gender-affirming care’ for children is right.” Feel free to read the entire article if you don’t believe us.

Basically any piece on gender or race is guaranteed to spew falsehoods at this point. It's distressing and (to me, at least) heartbreaking to have watched NPR turn into Pravda. — Adrian Sullivan (@AdrianLSullivan) February 20, 2023

Not Professional Reporting — Zach George (@zachariasgeorge) February 20, 2023

