During the 2022 election cycle, Arizona Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake took a lot of crap. And some of it was really unfair, like connecting her somehow to the death by natural causes of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Some of it, though, was totally justified. Particularly once she’d lost and continued to insist that she won. Then more and more people started to question her integrity and her sanity. An entirely reasonable thing to do, as it turns out.

Take a look at this tweet from Lake:

The Kiss of Death – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Endorsed by George Soros (VIDEO) https://t.co/9dbJ1YOM5w — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 17, 2023

Taking our cues from Gateway Pundit now, are we? Do not pass Go, do not collect $200. Go sit in your room and think about what you’ve done.

Because what you’ve done is straight-up moronic.

When Kari Lake retweets a Gateway Pundit article you know you’re getting the completely factual, never modified or distorted version of reality. pic.twitter.com/XYEtabxqk6 — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) February 17, 2023

Like, look at this, you guys. Here’s what the folks at Gateway Pundit are citing as an endorsement of Ron DeSantis by George Soros:

🚨BREAKING: George Soros endorses DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/Qh8VE0avAp — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) February 17, 2023

Yeah, no. That’s not an endorsement. That’s not how endorsements work.

And Gateway Pundit is not a reliable source. That’s not how reliable sources work.

For eff’s sake, Kari Lake. Our teeth hurt from cringing.

Can you cite the “endorsement” — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 17, 2023

There was no endorsement. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 17, 2023

LMAO no he wasn't. — Kaya Masters (@redneckgeisha) February 17, 2023

Not even a little bit.

Kari, you may want to watch the video again. He didn’t endorse him. (For the record, Soros is evil, but that’s a sidebar here.) — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 17, 2023

She doesn’t need to watch the video again. It won’t matter. She’s thrown her lot in with the likes of Gateway Pundit and there’s really no coming back from that.

If by "endorsed" you mean admired his political prowess—the way Trump did with Putin and Xi. https://t.co/U8REBDWoQ3 — Paula Bolyard (@pbolyard) February 17, 2023

Ah, memories:

I regret to inform you that Soros has endorsed Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/lC6FhzWLzu — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 17, 2023

Awkward.

You seem well. — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) February 17, 2023

Well … past her expiration date.

Your Reagan Dinner keynote speaker at @CPAC, ladies and gentlemen. The Republican Stacey Abrams will be honored…. https://t.co/euzVDBcuJl — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 17, 2023

Now seems like as good a time as any for the Republican Party to relegate Kari Lake to whatever’s outside of the outskirts of the Republican Party. Because yikes.

You're embarrassing yourself again, Kari. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 17, 2023

Thank you Kari for jumping the shark so visibly. Now I never have to pay attention to another word you say. — The Cuban Dude (@dude_cuban) February 17, 2023

***

