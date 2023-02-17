During the 2022 election cycle, Arizona Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake took a lot of crap. And some of it was really unfair, like connecting her somehow to the death by natural causes of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Some of it, though, was totally justified. Particularly once she’d lost and continued to insist that she won. Then more and more people started to question her integrity and her sanity. An entirely reasonable thing to do, as it turns out.

Take a look at this tweet from Lake:

Taking our cues from Gateway Pundit now, are we? Do not pass Go, do not collect $200. Go sit in your room and think about what you’ve done.

Because what you’ve done is straight-up moronic.

Like, look at this, you guys. Here’s what the folks at Gateway Pundit are citing as an endorsement of Ron DeSantis by George Soros:

Yeah, no. That’s not an endorsement. That’s not how endorsements work.

And Gateway Pundit is not a reliable source. That’s not how reliable sources work.

For eff’s sake, Kari Lake. Our teeth hurt from cringing.

Not even a little bit.

She doesn’t need to watch the video again. It won’t matter. She’s thrown her lot in with the likes of Gateway Pundit and there’s really no coming back from that.

Ah, memories:

Awkward.

Well … past her expiration date.

Now seems like as good a time as any for the Republican Party to relegate Kari Lake to whatever’s outside of the outskirts of the Republican Party. Because yikes.

***

