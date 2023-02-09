Remember when Chuck Schumer said all that stuff about conservative Supreme Court Justices trying to destroy democracy and deserving to reap the whirlwind and some guy showed up near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house with the attempt to to assassinate him? Remember how the guy who was a big fan of Bernie Sanders opened fire on the congressional baseball game and nearly assassinated GOP Rep. Steve Scalise? Remember how Joe Biden stood up in front of that hellish backdrop and railed about important it is to go to war for the future of this country against evil extreme-ultra-mega-extra MAGA Republicans after people had been beaten in the streets for wearing MAGA hats and before a Republican teen was struck and killed by an angry Democrat?

There’s plenty more where all that came from, but those are some of the most egregious examples of how inflammatory rhetoric from Democrats can be extremely dangerous. And yet, because the violence and would-be violence was directed at conservatives and Republicans, the MSM didn’t devote much time and energy to deeper dives into the incidents or to keeping the stories on the public’s radar.

It’s unfortunate, but we expect that to be the case for this story as well. You may or may not have heard about New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour being shot to death outside her home last week:

“Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman serving her first term in Sayreville, N.J., was fatally shot on Wednesday night, officials said.” The Republican councilwoman was found in her car after being murdered by a gunman.https://t.co/oBnjfYWgf6 pic.twitter.com/YgKMAEdCHP — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 3, 2023

Today brings the horrible news that another Republican member of the council was just murdered:

Two New Jersey Republican City Council members have been assassinated in one week. pic.twitter.com/uhrTC1TTYi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 9, 2023

“A second Republican New Jersey council member was shot dead Wednesday, just a week after a first was gunned down outside her home.”https://t.co/jvLeXxHaRS — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 9, 2023

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

Milford councilman Russell Heller, who also works as a supervisor at a utility company, was gunned down in a parking lot outside his office on Wednesday by a former employee. Last Wednesday, Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was killed by an unidentified gunman outside her home, in what police called a targeted attack. Heller’s killer was later found dead from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. The pair of killings come as Democrats have sought to blame their enemies for fomenting “political violence” against their party members. In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden attributed the brutal assault of Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D., Calif.) husband, Paul Pelosi, to the actions of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Heller was killed less than 15 miles from where Dwumfour was found dead in her SUV with multiple gunshot wounds. Her killer is still at large. New Jersey governor Phil Murphy (D.) attributed both deaths to “gun violence.”

Perhaps the deaths should be attributed to violent rhetoric instead. While the identity of Dwumfour’s killer is not yet known, and there’s no clear motive at this point, one could certainly be forgiven for wondering why Republican politicians in New Jersey are being gunned down.

It’s always good to proceed with caution in cases like these until more facts come out, but it’s probably at least safe to say assume that we won’t see much interest from the mainstream media.

I'm sorry, but can we get back to fainting over Ilhan Omar being removed from a committee?https://t.co/KoW8rU7L78 — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) February 9, 2023

Everyone on this site knows if these two people were Democrats the media would be blaming every conservative for their deaths. — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) February 9, 2023

Without a doubt. Instead … crickets.

Dwumfour and Heller’s loved ones don’t deserve silence.

