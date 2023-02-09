Hey! You know, we haven’t heard about any new classified documents turning up in one of Joe Biden’s houses or cars or pockets lately … that must mean we can finally move past this story, which really isn’t even a story anyway because the Biden administration has been fully cooperative and transparent this entire time.

Really, guys. Just look at how transparent the president is:

BREAKING: Biden says one of the classified documents hidden in his home was from 1974. pic.twitter.com/qfaiWISPD3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2023

Stray papers from 1974? Oh, OK. Well in that case, we have nothing to worry about. Who among us doesn’t have classified documents from 1974 lying around their house? These things happen!

To Joe Biden. These things happen to Joe Biden. These things keep happening to Joe Biden. At what point can he or anyone else in his administration admit that this is an extremely problematic pattern with him? He even says, “There may be something else, I don’t know.” That means there’s something else.

To be fair, there may be more. He doesn't know. Very comforting. — Mattheus (@pluhghey) February 9, 2023

Very.

This doesn't make things better… https://t.co/crtI3hlPqJ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 9, 2023

If anything, it makes it even worse. Which is quite an impressive feat, really, because it was already pretty terrible and getting more terrible with each subsequent revelation.

this is probably the worst response he could’ve possibly said. bros been stealing since the 70s 😭 — kc (@idkimcasey) February 9, 2023

Been stealing classified documents for 40+ years, wow. — Pete Cummings (@_PeteCummings) February 8, 2023

Big Guy has been stealing classified documents since 1974 ? — BIG GUY 10% (@Napoleo61314085) February 9, 2023

So he's been seriously taking classified documents for nearly 50 years. — Brian Cartwright (@blcartwright) February 9, 2023

Those are some very sticky fingers.

It was illegal back then, too. — Paul Gadot (@gadot_paul) February 9, 2023

What was he doing with *that*? — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) February 9, 2023

Sorry, but that’s classified.

If the original document is still classified it does not matter how old it is. I wonder what the document was about? Viet nam? — tricky_dick (@tricky_dick) February 9, 2023

Seems like a odd way of trying to justify having classified documents in your home by saying didn't kick the door down to find them. That doesn't excuse breaking the law and you don't get credit for letting them in without a warrant. pic.twitter.com/31oLdKAltd — Crushing it since '69🤘 (@DCRUSH1) February 9, 2023

Ah, but see, Joe Bi(D)en will (D)emand cre(D)it, and he’ll get it, too. Because, well, you know how these things ten(D) to go, (D)on’t you?

Why is it democrats get this pass when their defense is "I had no bad intentions" even though they're caught red handed? I know why, it's (D)ifferent. Pathetic. — Dominic Ignelzi (@DominicIgnelzi) February 9, 2023

