Hey! You know, we haven’t heard about any new classified documents turning up in one of Joe Biden’s houses or cars or pockets lately … that must mean we can finally move past this story, which really isn’t even a story anyway because the Biden administration has been fully cooperative and transparent this entire time.

Really, guys. Just look at how transparent the president is:

Stray papers from 1974? Oh, OK. Well in that case, we have nothing to worry about. Who among us doesn’t have classified documents from 1974 lying around their house? These things happen!

To Joe Biden. These things happen to Joe Biden. These things keep happening to Joe Biden. At what point can he or anyone else in his administration admit that this is an extremely problematic pattern with him? He even says, “There may be something else, I don’t know.” That means there’s something else.

Very.

If anything, it makes it even worse. Which is quite an impressive feat, really, because it was already pretty terrible and getting more terrible with each subsequent revelation.

Those are some very sticky fingers.

Sorry, but that’s classified.

Ah, but see, Joe Bi(D)en will (D)emand cre(D)it, and he’ll get it, too. Because, well, you know how these things ten(D) to go, (D)on’t you?

