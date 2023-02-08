Yesterday, former president and aspiring 2024 presidential nominee Donald Trump quote-“re-truthed” some Truth Social posts not-so-subtly insinuating that Florida Governor and presumptive 2024 GOP presidential contender Ron DeSantis is a sexual predator of young women.

BREAKING: Trump not-so-subtly accuses DeSantis of being a child predator. Absolutely beyond the pale. This is gutter trash behavior—Republican voters need to send Donald Trump to the ash heap of history once and for all. pic.twitter.com/QhJguD2tWJ — Reaganite 🇺🇸🇬🇧❄️🍾 (@emperoreaganite) February 7, 2023

Recall that this particular line of attack was launched by the MeidasTouch goons, who are far more devoted to advancing a leftist agenda than they are to advancing the truth. Which is why it makes total sense that Donald Trump would get on the same page as them. Trump will veer to the Left if he thinks it can help him defeat DeSantis (though, to be fair, Donald Trump was a New York Democrat for decades until five minutes before he announced his candidacy for the GOP presidential nomination).

Anyhoo, many people rightly observed that the above “truths” were just the latest in a long series of Trump’s efforts to bait Ron DeSantis into lashing out, efforts that had thus far proven fruitless.

It’s bait to force RDS to be vocal. I don’t think he takes the bait. — Rare GA Independent (@RareGAIndie) February 7, 2023

Well, DeSantis still hasn’t taken the bait. He has, however, responded to being baited by reminding us — and Trump — where his political priorities are:

BREAKING: DeSantis responds to Trump ReTruth accusing him of being a "groomer" "I'd just say this. I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden […] I don't spend my time trying to smear other Republicans." pic.twitter.com/Ddj9Mb1MYj — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) February 8, 2023

Brilliant response.

What a great response to Trump's attacks — Unfiltered☢Boss (@Unfilteredboss1) February 8, 2023

Not only did DeSantis dismiss Donald Trump’s desperate shenanigans, but he also called out the media for clamoring for a fight.

We’d call that a double win.

De Santis knows you never wrestle a pig because you'll both get dirty and the pig likes it — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) February 8, 2023

Yep.

This is exactly how you do it. 👏👏👏 — Trevor (@GodBlesssTexas) February 8, 2023

***

SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo codeto receive a 40% discount on your membership.