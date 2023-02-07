If you follow Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines on Twitter, you may have noticed that you haven’t been able to see his tweets for a little while. Well, there’s a reason for that: his account has been frozen.

So, what’d he do? Clearly he must’ve posted something really offensive to have his account frozen. A cartoon of a colleague being beheaded? Nope. Something sexually inappropriate? Nope. It’s even worse than that:

A senator from Montana went hunting with his wife? And has a photo documenting it? And he made that photo his profile picture on Twitter? Dear God. What a monster! Just absolutely evi— wait. What’s actually so gory (or sexually arousing?) about Daines’ photo? Because we feel like the answer is “nothing whatsoever.”

Trending

Daines didn’t pose with a severed head and blood spattered all over his face. He and his wife cleanly took down an animal in hunting country. If anything, his profile picture promotes responsible hunting.

This seems like it would be a golden opportunity for Elon Musk to step in and fix the system some more, because clearly it’s still broken.

There is absolutely no logical reason whatsoever for Daines to be punished for something like this, particularly considering the sort of content that some other accounts regularly post on Twitter.

No kidding.

 

Musk has done a lot to restore some semblance of sanity to Twitter operations, but clearly there’s still a ways to go.

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elon MuskhuntingSteve Dainestwitter