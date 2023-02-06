Disney used to be the gold standard for children’s entertainment. And if you stick to classic Disney, that might still be the case.

But these days, your kids are better off watching old episodes of “Mr. Rogers” (which, truth be told, would probably be the case regardless, because “Mr. Rogers” was and still is the gold standard for children’s entertainment). Far be it from us to tell you how to parent, but if we were you, we’d keep our kids away from stuff like Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” Please feast your eyes and ears on the sort of content that you’ll hopefully be missing out on:

“Kids’ programming needs less education and more Critical Race Theory poetry slams,” said no sane person ever.

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” director Latoya Raveneau is a certifiable nutjob and seeing her name attached to any project — especially one ostensibly geared toward children — should serve as an instant deterrent.

If that clip is anything to go by, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” isn’t nearly as good and worth your and your kids’ time as it thinks it is.

Wokeness happened.

Hey, Disney … leave them kids alone.

We’ll leave you with this thread from someone who — unlike Latoya Raveneau and, evidently, the people at Disney who are in charge of greenlighting children’s programming — understands the importance of perspective with regard to history and reality in general:

What he said.

