Disney used to be the gold standard for children’s entertainment. And if you stick to classic Disney, that might still be the case.

But these days, your kids are better off watching old episodes of “Mr. Rogers” (which, truth be told, would probably be the case regardless, because “Mr. Rogers” was and still is the gold standard for children’s entertainment). Far be it from us to tell you how to parent, but if we were you, we’d keep our kids away from stuff like Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” Please feast your eyes and ears on the sort of content that you’ll hopefully be missing out on:

Imagine paying money to Disney to teach your kids to hate themselves and hate their country pic.twitter.com/cZBBCwVd7l — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 5, 2023

“Kids’ programming needs less education and more Critical Race Theory poetry slams,” said no sane person ever.

This Disney clip is pure critical race theory, including the insane conspiracy theory that Lincoln did not free the slaves.pic.twitter.com/kLqPUU34Mn — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 5, 2023

Here's the executive producer of this show, Latoya Raveneau—who identifies as a "biromantic asexual"—saying that she is also implementing a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" and regularly "adding queerness" to children's programming.pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpLgNr — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 5, 2023

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” director Latoya Raveneau is a certifiable nutjob and seeing her name attached to any project — especially one ostensibly geared toward children — should serve as an instant deterrent.

If that clip is anything to go by, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” isn’t nearly as good and worth your and your kids’ time as it thinks it is.

The Proud Family was good back when I was a kid. Wtf happened here? — Landon Mion (@landon_mion) February 6, 2023

Wokeness happened.

pic.twitter.com/zJLtYvCykL — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) February 5, 2023

Hey, Disney … leave them kids alone.

Disgusting — Ethan Harsell (@ethan_harsell) February 6, 2023

It’s really sad that @Disney was a safe, family friendly brand that all parents could trust, and now I would not let my kids watch a new Disney show unless I pre-screened it or knew what it was about. They undermined their entire brand with this ahistorical propaganda and agenda. https://t.co/KqFmYgNNJ1 — Maud Maron (@MaudMaron) February 6, 2023

We’ll leave you with this thread from someone who — unlike Latoya Raveneau and, evidently, the people at Disney who are in charge of greenlighting children’s programming — understands the importance of perspective with regard to history and reality in general:

My family somehow missed all of this free wealth by being poor white trash from when they were absorbed into this country without asking through sharecropping through my father using the GI Bill and part-time jobs hauling dirt to get a college education. https://t.co/3KGFXLbShm — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) February 6, 2023

On my mom's side, the wealth was so great that my grandfather worked two jobs full-time during the week and double shifts at a third to get his son with Down Syndrome into a home where he wouldn't be beaten for not speaking correctly. — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) February 6, 2023

My mother went to school through afternoon jobs and donations from her childless aunt. — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) February 6, 2023

Perhaps a bit less eloquently than the notion that America didn't pay in blood for her son, or that Lincoln didn't free the slaves, I must simply say that upper middle class twits at Disney who haven't had to scrape a day in their lives can f*** the right f****** f*** off. — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) February 6, 2023

What he said.

