If Nikole Hannah-Jones’ career as a pretend historian ultimately doesn’t pan out, she should seriously consider getting into standup comedy or something. That chick is hilarious. Not on purpose, of course, but hey. Comedy is comedy and Nikole Hannah-Jones is a walking, talking joke.

With her magnum opus, “The 1619 Project,” the subject of a six-part “nonfiction” “documentary” series on Hulu, Hannah-Jones is a hot commodity on the media circuit. So, naturally, she recently appeared on MSNBC to discuss the historical and moral significance of being granted credibility as a scholar without even remotely deserving it:

.@nhannahjones: "The history of black Americans is so inconvenient to the narrative of America, that there are, you know, powerful interests that haven’t ever wanted us to grapple truthfully. That’s why we have @GovRonDeSantis banning AP African-American studies in Florida" pic.twitter.com/oon6ByGkiQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 6, 2023

Well, that certainly sounds like a lot of words. Of course, many words do not a cogent argument make.

Not that that’s ever stopped Nikole Hannah-Jones before. It certainly isn’t stopping her now.

wait…but he didn't ban it does that even matter? — sense (@AggregateSense) February 6, 2023

No. But forget it; she’s rolling:

Hannah-Jones: "Do we want to be the country that begins in 1619 with the practice of slavery, or the country conceived in 1776 with the ideals of liberty and equality? It’s unknown. We’re always are seeing the tension and the fight between the two halves." pic.twitter.com/5SX1do0tuV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 6, 2023

Who are the people currently "fighting" on behalf of legalized slavery in America? (Presuming she's not talking about Democrats & the welfare state.) https://t.co/a4nJtkS0JY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 6, 2023

This person commands tens of thousands of dollars for just one hour of her time at speaking engagements, and that words salad up above is the sort of quality content she’s charging for. She’s proof that you don’t have to be all that bright in order to be a successful grifter. We’d actually be kind of impressed if we weren’t so repulsed. Like, good Lord. Listening to her is auditory torture. They should play these videos for prisoners at Gitmo. They’ll crack like walnuts.

I love watching @nhannahjones pretend to understand history because she'll turn around and tell you the Union entered the U.S. Civil War in 1865. https://t.co/jkj5vX6u19 — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 6, 2023

She will, though! You know she will.

This is, of course, a lie. But it has made her rich. https://t.co/2H0rju2hu9 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 6, 2023

Just like truth is inconvenient to her narrative. — Matt Philbin (@Mattphilbin) February 6, 2023

If you keep saying something over and over and over and over and over and over and over again, it still doesn't make it true. — tequilaking69 (@tequilaking691) February 6, 2023

Can this woman ever open her mouth without lying? Her whole #1619Project is a lie. Her whole narrative is a lie. — SW Florida Conservative (@SWFLConserv) February 6, 2023

Her whole career is a lie.

Imagine creating an AI deepfake of Nikole Hannah-Jones saying something true — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 6, 2023

Ha! Now that would be something, wouldn’t it?

It must be exhausting being her. I can't imagine. — 🇺🇸DG🇺🇸 (@7pints) February 6, 2023

Life isn’t always a walk in the park, but as long as we can wake up in the morning knowing that we’re not Nikole Hannah-Jones, we’ll be able to hang in there.

