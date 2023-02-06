If Nikole Hannah-Jones’ career as a pretend historian ultimately doesn’t pan out, she should seriously consider getting into standup comedy or something. That chick is hilarious. Not on purpose, of course, but hey. Comedy is comedy and Nikole Hannah-Jones is a walking, talking joke.

With her magnum opus, “The 1619 Project,” the subject of a six-part “nonfiction” “documentary” series on Hulu, Hannah-Jones is a hot commodity on the media circuit. So, naturally, she recently appeared on MSNBC to discuss the historical and moral significance of being granted credibility as a scholar without even remotely deserving it:

Well, that certainly sounds like a lot of words. Of course, many words do not a cogent argument make.

Not that that’s ever stopped Nikole Hannah-Jones before. It certainly isn’t stopping her now.

No. But forget it; she’s rolling:

This person commands tens of thousands of dollars for just one hour of her time at speaking engagements, and that words salad up above is the sort of quality content she’s charging for. She’s proof that you don’t have to be all that bright in order to be a successful grifter. We’d actually be kind of impressed if we weren’t so repulsed. Like, good Lord. Listening to her is auditory torture. They should play these videos for prisoners at Gitmo. They’ll crack like walnuts.

She will, though! You know she will.

Her whole career is a lie.

Ha! Now that would be something, wouldn’t it?

Life isn’t always a walk in the park, but as long as we can wake up in the morning knowing that we’re not Nikole Hannah-Jones, we’ll be able to hang in there.

***

