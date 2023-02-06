Some people are calling Sam Smith’s Satan-heavy Grammy performance evil, but that’s pretty excessive. It’s cringeworthy and dumb and thoroughly boring and unoriginal, but is it evil?

When you’re gauging things like evilness, it’s important to maintain perspective. Perhaps this tweet from the Jewish Democratic Council of America can help you out with that. Because strictly objectively speaking, this seems way worse than Sam Smith wearing a hat with devil horns and cavorting with dancers dressed like demons:

Make sure all your friends know you're a proud Jewish Dem and not a “Jew-ish” Republican.https://t.co/yIXSZJMruj — Jewish Dems (@USJewishDems) February 5, 2023

Screenshotted for posterity:

Taking swipes at George Santos is perfectly acceptable. Suggesting that Jewish Democrats are better and purer than Jewish Republicans is … not.

Gey kakn oyfn yam. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 6, 2023

For those of you who aren’t well versed in Yiddish insults, that translates to “Go take a sh*t in the ocean.”

And that’s an entirely appropriate response to the Jewish Democratic Council of America’s shameful and ugly tweet and the shameful and ugly product they’re peddling.

Is this for real? Like, are you really going with this? — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) February 6, 2023

Antisemitic Jewish Dems was not on my 2023 bingo card — Jae Dee (@thegirlonset) February 5, 2023

As a registered Democrat, wth?!? — Claire (@Claire_V0ltaire) February 5, 2023

A political ideology test to define who is “really” Jewish. Yeah, nothing creepy about that. — Rob Leder (@rleder) February 5, 2023

It's the open adoption of what the far leftists have been gunning for – a litmus test on who is a "good Jew" and the Democrats just basically said yeah we are down with that. Screw unity. — Stacey E. Burke (@StaceyEBurke) February 5, 2023

As a Jewish Democrat I think this is a bad idea. We are Jews regardless of our political party. I get that it’s a riff on Santos, but it sounds like declaring who’s a good Jew and who’s a bad Jew, and that isn’t a good way to get people to support our politics. — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) February 6, 2023

It sounds like that because that’s exactly what it is.

A new low by you…. low, not low-ish. — Gord Shank (@GordShank) February 5, 2023

This is gross, guys. I’m very disappointed in you. — ✡︎ ((( r໐໐k! ))) ✡︎ 🇮🇱🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@rookringer) February 6, 2023

Indeed.

This is a terrible idea and has no place in our discourse, especially at a time of heightened antisemitism and its increased politicization. Pathetic — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) February 5, 2023

Delete this; it causes further division in our communities at a time when Jew hatred is skyrocketing in America. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) February 5, 2023

Our thoughts exactly.

Delete this — Ari Daniel Bradshaw (@AriBradshawAZ) February 6, 2023

That would be a good move. But just to be absolutely sure you clowns don’t do something like this again:

Delete your account. — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) February 6, 2023

