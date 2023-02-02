Count Rep. Hakeem Jeffries among the House Democrats who are thoroughly disgusted with the House Republicans for voting to remove Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee:

JEFFRIES on GOP effort to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs: "Rep. Omar certainly has made mistakes. She has used anti-Semitic tropes that were clearly and unequivocally condemned by House Democrats when it took place four years ago… — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) February 2, 2023

Narrator: She was not unequivocally condemned by House Democrats.

She was NEVER condemned by name by the House Democrats. They were so scared of the antisemite caucus that they watered it down. @RepJeffries you want to prove me wrong? https://t.co/GXr3awTpFm — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 2, 2023

I remember it well. They condemned antisemitism and a bunch of other things when the issue was only antisemitism. An All Lives Matter moment, like some of the Left was with the Holocaust last week.https://t.co/TbLweKpr05 https://t.co/xbsRvSNUxZ — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) February 2, 2023

But forget it; Jeffries is rolling:

More Jeffries: "But what's going to take place on the floor today is not a public policy debate. It's not about accountability. It's about political revenge." — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) February 2, 2023

Jeffries offering extensive defense of Omar. "Is Ilhan Omar pefect? No, none of us are. We've all fallen short." Adds that Omar has spent several years working to build bridges, make amends, etc. — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) February 2, 2023

Jeffries on relationship with McCarthy: "The notion that it won’t complicate things would not be intellectually honest because there’s a double standard at play." — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) February 2, 2023

So, according to Jeffries, House Republicans playing by House Democrats’ rules constitutes “a double standard at play.” Yeah, OK. Sure, Jan.

Anyway, his defense of Omar is pretty lame. Can you believe this is the best he could come up with?

When you have to open by acknowledging you’re defending an antisemite https://t.co/uiv2pJ1WA8 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 2, 2023

Sad!

But antisemitism isn’t the only effed-up philosophy Hakeem Jeffries defended today. He also went to the mat for socialism, including homicidal socialist dictators:

Hakeem Jeffries: Condemning brutal and corrupt socialist dictators would “undermine” the House Democrats' agenda pic.twitter.com/Arz174JS04 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 2, 2023

For the record, here’s what was in the resolution that he had such a problem with:

Text of Resolution the Democrats were arguing AGAINST: pic.twitter.com/lbueHwf5pN — StewMama✈ Cari- Radically Moderate (@StewMama71) February 2, 2023

Hakeem Jeffries and Democrats “all condemn” dictators like Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, and Kim, but to sign onto such a resolution would mean acknowledging that socialism when put into practice can lead to the deaths of millions of people. He’s more offended by the idea of insulting socialism than he is by the fact that socialism has a massive body count.

Say what?? — Pyr8lass (@Pyr8lass) February 2, 2023

You heard him.

Saying the quiet part out loud….. https://t.co/LOhFgsRX5w — Matt Cover (@MattCover) February 2, 2023

Loud and clear.

Why would they condemn themselves? — Proud Navy Veteran And Wife (@ProudNavyWife73) February 2, 2023

Well, there are at least 100 Democrats who wouldn’t:

BREAKING: 86 House Democrats vote against a resolution to denounce the horrors of socialism. An additional 14 voted present. pic.twitter.com/GYh0t209sP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 2, 2023

LOGGED NEW HOUSE VOTE (106)

H CON RES 9https://t.co/e5mvJykFxF pic.twitter.com/WyD9P1tGgG — CATargetBot (@CATargetBot) February 2, 2023

Pathetic.

86 Democrats just voted against denouncing the horrors of socialism. The ideology that has led to the deaths of more than 100,000,000 people around the globe. This shouldn’t be controversial. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) February 2, 2023

It shouldn’t be. But here we are.

