Count Rep. Hakeem Jeffries among the House Democrats who are thoroughly disgusted with the House Republicans for voting to remove Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee:

Narrator: She was not unequivocally condemned by House Democrats.

But forget it; Jeffries is rolling:

Trending

So, according to Jeffries, House Republicans playing by House Democrats’ rules constitutes “a double standard at play.” Yeah, OK. Sure, Jan.

Anyway, his defense of Omar is pretty lame. Can you believe this is the best he could come up with?

Sad!

But antisemitism isn’t the only effed-up philosophy Hakeem Jeffries defended today. He also went to the mat for socialism, including homicidal socialist dictators:

For the record, here’s what was in the resolution that he had such a problem with:

Hakeem Jeffries and Democrats “all condemn” dictators like Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, and Kim, but to sign onto such a resolution would mean acknowledging that socialism when put into practice can lead to the deaths of millions of people. He’s more offended by the idea of insulting socialism than he is by the fact that socialism has a massive body count.

You heard him.

Loud and clear.

Well, there are at least 100 Democrats who wouldn’t:

Pathetic.

It shouldn’t be. But here we are.

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AntisemitismdictatorsHakeem JeffriesHouse RepublicansIlhan Omarresolutionsocialism