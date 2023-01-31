If you’ve been listening to most loudmouthed libs these days — not like you have much of a choice since they won’t stop shouting — you’ve probably heard a lot about how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is banning books all over the place and school libraries and classrooms are just full of bare shelves now and kids won’t be able to read anything ever.

But in case you’ve managed to miss that, here’s über-lib podcaster and fearmonger Brian Tyler Cohen with the best he’s got to offer on the topic:

This is what a Florida school now looks like because of a new DeSantis law. The GOP’s idea of “freedom.” (video from @JagsFanBrian) pic.twitter.com/4oNKO9AMxn — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 30, 2023

The irony of him calling his podcast “No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen” should not be lost on anyone. Because guys, he’s lying.

Lol this is such BS — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) January 30, 2023

Of course it’s BS. That’s all Brian Tyler Cohen traffics in.

From National Review:

Several stories popped up in the local, national, and international media last week about teachers in at least two Florida school districts removing their classroom libraries — or completely covering them with construction paper — under the largely unfounded belief that they could be sent to jail for having unvetted books on their shelves. According to teachers’ union leaders, Florida teachers are living in a state of “fear” and “confusion” after lawmakers last year passed HB 1467, a law aimed at providing transparency about school instructional materials. The law and a newly approved state rule require trained media specialists or school librarians to vet and approve all school reading materials, and to publish a list of all media-center and classroom books on their school’s website.

Looks like they removed a lot of child porn. Either that or they couldn't read, so they just removed everything for a publicity stunt. Which do you think it is, Brian? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 30, 2023

Well, let’s see:

“I think this is clearly an intentional effort to cause confusion and make it look like the state of Florida, the governor, the legislature, are trying to ban books or trying to create this authoritarian state,” [Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz] said about the empty or covered classroom libraries. Some teachers and staff have acknowledged the performative aspects of their response. Don Falls, a longtime government and economics teacher at Manatee High School, told CNN that he chose to cover up his books with chart paper rather than remove them because “I think it’s a stronger statement to cover them up.”

Welp.

So they had that many books talking about sex in an elementary school? 🤨 — Eeyore News Network (@someguymusing) January 31, 2023

Wow, were all those shelves filled with books containing pornographic images? Why didn't this happen sooner. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) January 31, 2023

For further reading on the subject, we recommend this piece from National Review:

Florida education commissioner Manny Diaz insists teachers covered up their classroom libraries as part of a ‘stunt’ to make DeSantis look bad. https://t.co/nDhV0kVu5N — National Review (@NRO) January 31, 2023

