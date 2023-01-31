In case you missed it, President Joe Biden said that his administration is extending the COVID emergency until May 11:

WASHINGTON — President Biden said Tuesday that he extended the national emergency declaration for COVID-19 until May 11 to “get everything done.” Biden gave the explanation hours after announcing the extension — as the Supreme Court prepares for February arguments on his attempt to put $400 billion toward student loan forgiveness by citing the emergency. “We’ve extended it to May the 15th to make sure we get everything done. That’s all,” Biden said, misstating the end date he ordered, while departing the White House for a trip to promote a rail project in New York City.

This is all very annoying, as it has been all along.

Biden just announced he’ll continue the Covid health “emergency” until at least May 11—a gross abuse of power. There’s no current emergency. His actions invert our system of government: He makes the laws and those representing us in the House and Senate need 2/3 majority to veto. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 31, 2023

It sure seems like the “COVID emergency” is never going to end. He’s just going to keep on extending it as long as he’s in the White House. We’d really like to know what the hell is going on. Maybe we should ask him — or not:

"What's behind your decision to end the COVID emergency?" BIDEN: "The COVID emergency will end when the Supreme Court ends it." pic.twitter.com/CJJeZPccD7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 31, 2023

Um, OK … ?

Wut! — Beth Donovan (@AngoraGoatLady) January 31, 2023

Wait what? — HiTekRedneck (@bill_allcorn) January 31, 2023

WTF??? — Daniel Sanders (@SumofanDan) January 31, 2023

What in the world is he talking about? We know we ask that a lot when it comes to Joe Biden, but dammit if it isn’t frequently apropos.

President say the quiet part out loud. https://t.co/VZxiOb2YY8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2023

Is the quiet part that he’s lost his mind?

pic.twitter.com/XoKsdWcBgO — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) January 31, 2023

That’s also one of the faces we made when he did this:

Why is Joe Biden grabbing this reporter's hand like that? pic.twitter.com/YAYBbqgY7m — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 31, 2023

No, seriously. What’s that about?

Why is he grabbing that reporters hand? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2023

That umbrella grab was so creepy. — Lightspeed_Outlaw🇺🇸 (@breakonthru234) January 31, 2023

Is he trying to steal her umbrella? Or is he just looking for some part of her he can grab and her hand is the closest thing?

And geez, guys, he’s getting right up in her face. Where’s the social distancing?

He's fine. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2023

Juuuuuust fine.

