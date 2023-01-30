Reps. Eric Swalwell, Adam Schiff, and Ilhan Omar are still coping and seething over being removed from their respective House committees by GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. We’re honestly not sure why they’re acting so shocked by what happened, since the Dems were cool with stripping House Republicans of committee assignments despite being warned that a Republican-led House would return the favor someday.

Anyway, McCarthy was a guest on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” yesterday, where host Margaret Brennan demanded to know how he could justify removing Swalwell et al. from committees in favor of election-denying Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar (who are apparently part of the supposed 70% of House Republicans who believe the 2020 election was stolen, which seems like a really high number that requires but currently lacks a good bit of supporting data). Without defending election denial, Kevin McCarthy defended his decisions, and he did a pretty good job of it, too:

Because Jamie Raskin and Bennie Thompson are (D)ifferent.

Hakeem Jeffries is (D)ifferent, too!

So weird how Margaret Brennan didn’t want to get into any election denial from House Democrats. And they’ve been denying election results going back decades.

Like, come on, Margaret.

Well, McCarthy was already quite generous with his time. Maybe he can bring it up on his next appearance.

And speaking of appearance …

Well, self-awareness isn’t exactly the MSM’s strong suit.

