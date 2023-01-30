Reps. Eric Swalwell, Adam Schiff, and Ilhan Omar are still coping and seething over being removed from their respective House committees by GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. We’re honestly not sure why they’re acting so shocked by what happened, since the Dems were cool with stripping House Republicans of committee assignments despite being warned that a Republican-led House would return the favor someday.

Anyway, McCarthy was a guest on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” yesterday, where host Margaret Brennan demanded to know how he could justify removing Swalwell et al. from committees in favor of election-denying Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar (who are apparently part of the supposed 70% of House Republicans who believe the 2020 election was stolen, which seems like a really high number that requires but currently lacks a good bit of supporting data). Without defending election denial, Kevin McCarthy defended his decisions, and he did a pretty good job of it, too:

On @FaceTheNation, @kevinomccarthy schools @margbrennan: “If you want to hold Republicans to that equation, why don’t you also hold Democrats? Why don't you hold Jamie Raskin, why don’t you hold Bennie Thompson?” #FTN pic.twitter.com/iM186Y8Ozt — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 (@BrentHBaker) January 29, 2023

Because Jamie Raskin and Bennie Thompson are (D)ifferent.

.@SpeakerMcCarthy: "I never once heard you ask Nancy Pelosi or any Democrat that question, when they were in power in the majority." House Speaker Kevin McCarthy schooled CBS's Margaret Brennan over her election denialism hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/zXcYC0ibL2 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) January 30, 2023

lol…she tried to pull the "that was back in 2000" card, as if Raskin and Thompson weren't committee chairs just a few months ago. https://t.co/uamu4EjLiU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 30, 2023

Hakeem Jeffries is (D)ifferent, too!

Missed the big one: Hakeem Jeffries has been on record as denying elections where Republicans won about 100 times. Brennan thinks she's so clever, but all she 's proving is that she biased and misinformed. — GioCon (@GioCon13) January 30, 2023

So weird how Margaret Brennan didn’t want to get into any election denial from House Democrats. And they’ve been denying election results going back decades.

Democrats have literally disputed the results of every lost election since Reagan, lol! — Benjamin Rush (@Benjami65337121) January 30, 2023

Like, come on, Margaret.

So @margbrennan says "You can't expect me to bug Jamie Raskin," like she's only been there five years. Speaker coulda said here you are with Raskin on Christmas, re 1/6 Committee: "This is an incredible body of work, all coming to this conclusion now!" https://t.co/R4H7BCIiym https://t.co/lS8JZhDfop — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) January 30, 2023

Well, McCarthy was already quite generous with his time. Maybe he can bring it up on his next appearance.

And speaking of appearance …

How does she not see how ridiculous she looks? — Dear old Uncle Tony (@vander_god) January 30, 2023

Well, self-awareness isn’t exactly the MSM’s strong suit.

