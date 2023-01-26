The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding confirmation hearings for Joe Biden’s judicial nominees today. One of those nominees is Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren, who came recommended by Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray to serve as a U.S. District Court Judge in the Eastern District of Washington. According to Murray herself, Judge Bjelkengren is more than qualified for the job.

And with that in mind, after watching this, we have serious concerns about Patty Murray’s judgment of character and competence:

Q: “Judge, tell me what article V of the Constitution does?” Biden judicial nominee: “Article V is not coming to mind at the moment.” “How about article II?” Nominee: “Neither is Article II” pic.twitter.com/MvdLR3TDKZ — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 26, 2023

Well, we can say this much: we expect nothing less from someone nominated by Joe Biden. Or any Democrat, really.

Sen. Patty Murray yesterday introduced Charnelle Bjelkengren as an "exceptional nominee" at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Murray said she supported Bjelkengren, who is black, because "a judiciary that reflects the diversity of this country." https://t.co/NR19hsaZ5q — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 26, 2023

So much for that.

Good reminder that understanding the constitution and being able to answer basic questions about it is not a requirement for Democrat-appointed judges. https://t.co/wHmpDZhywa — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 26, 2023

Yikes, guys.

To say the least.

Hoo boy this is bad. https://t.co/QoG3seetFp — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 26, 2023

Sen. Kennedy doesn’t seem super enthused about this particular candidate. And who can blame him? The average American couldn’t tell you what Article V or Article II of the Constitution say, but the average American isn’t a U.S. District Court nominee. It’s literally Charnelle Bjelkengren’s job to know this stuff. And it’s the Biden administration’s job to make sure that she knows this stuff before they stick her in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, where questions about the U.S. Constitution are pretty likely to come up.

oof. — Erik Eva (@ErikJEva) January 26, 2023

This is embarrassing. How do you show up this unprepared for a job interview? https://t.co/fOgtVU6GWo — Dave (@WhiskeyDave4) January 26, 2023

Hopefully she at least got to stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night.

What he said.

***

SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo codeto receive a 40% discount on your membership.