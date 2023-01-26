Remember when Cory Booker was sane? Believe it or not, there was a time. It just hasn’t been the case for a while. A long while.

We already told you about his monumentally stupid take on gun violence. Now feast your ears on this mess:

Transcript:

“And yes, we have dark chapters, chapters. Like when the St. Louis, during the Holocaust, sailed to our shores and was turned around, where folks were sent back to those horrors, and many died.”

Booker is referring to the tragic story of the St. Louis, in which a ship whose passengers were mostly Jewish refugees departed Hamburg for North America in 1939 and were denied entry first by Cuba and then by the U.S. and Canada. Democrat Franklin Delano Roosevelt presided over that deadly decision, but we won’t get into that for now.

Needless to say, the “dark chapter” of the St. Louis isn’t exactly comparable to the ongoing illegal immigration crisis. We thought it pretty much went without saying at this point that Holocaust comparisons are not a great idea, but evidently we were wrong.

OK, Jeff. We’ll watch the full clip:

Yeah, no. Sorry. Cory Booker’s making a Holocaust comparison.

Notably, AOC is standing there with him, and if you’ll recall, she got into some trouble of her own for likening migrant detention centers to Holocaust-era concentration camps.

Don’t do this, people.

You know what? We’ll consider going easier on Cory Booker if he decides to put his money where his mouth is:

Better stock up on Hot Pockets now, Senator. You’re gonna need ’em.

