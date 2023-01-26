Remember when Cory Booker was sane? Believe it or not, there was a time. It just hasn’t been the case for a while. A long while.

We already told you about his monumentally stupid take on gun violence. Now feast your ears on this mess:

Cory Booker compares deporting illegal immigrants under Title 42 to turning away Jews fleeing the Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/4ILykVD3Pg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 26, 2023

Transcript:

“And yes, we have dark chapters, chapters. Like when the St. Louis, during the Holocaust, sailed to our shores and was turned around, where folks were sent back to those horrors, and many died.”

Booker is referring to the tragic story of the St. Louis, in which a ship whose passengers were mostly Jewish refugees departed Hamburg for North America in 1939 and were denied entry first by Cuba and then by the U.S. and Canada. Democrat Franklin Delano Roosevelt presided over that deadly decision, but we won’t get into that for now.

Needless to say, the “dark chapter” of the St. Louis isn’t exactly comparable to the ongoing illegal immigration crisis. We thought it pretty much went without saying at this point that Holocaust comparisons are not a great idea, but evidently we were wrong.

He made no such comparison. Here's the full clip for anyone who cares enough to see for themselves: https://t.co/zUc3XljK6b — Jeff Giertz (@jeffgiertz) January 26, 2023

OK, Jeff. We’ll watch the full clip:

Yeah, no. Sorry. Cory Booker’s making a Holocaust comparison.

My man of COURSE he’s making the comparison — you’re suggesting he’s saying “we’ve had dark chapters – remember turning people away during the Holocaust? But on a totally unrelated note, turning away these migrants isn’t great.” — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 26, 2023

Notably, AOC is standing there with him, and if you’ll recall, she got into some trouble of her own for likening migrant detention centers to Holocaust-era concentration camps.

Don’t do this, people.

Wtf? — Poster Tubs (@PosterTubs) January 26, 2023

truly despicable and shameful — Keri Lynn (@kerilynnNY) January 26, 2023

You know what? We’ll consider going easier on Cory Booker if he decides to put his money where his mouth is:

Would be curious to see how quick his position would change if he got Martha’s Vineyard’d. — bassmasterlew (@bassmasterlew) January 26, 2023

Better stock up on Hot Pockets now, Senator. You’re gonna need ’em.

***

