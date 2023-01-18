Remember Colin Kaepernick? His football career ultimately never really went anywhere, but that was all right, because he found his true calling as a social justice warrior. He took a knee and wore those police pig socks and everything.

Well, after last night, we now know that fashion choices can only be stunning and brave if they support a particular agenda. Because Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov’s choice to abstain from wearing a particular article of clothing: a warmup jersey showcasing support for LGBTQ+ pride.

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov did not take the pregame skate Tuesday night because he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey, citing his religious beliefs. https://t.co/MhQCfnhHwY — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2023

How dare he?!

Of course, Ivan Provorov is more than happy to play pregame dress-up when it does align with his belief system. pic.twitter.com/rOG0uoCsf4 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 18, 2023

“His belief system.” Aka his religious faith that conflicts with LGBTQ+ activism but doesn’t actually hurt anybody.

“I respect everybody and I respect everybody’s choices. My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.” Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov on refusing to wear a rainbow jersey for warm ups during “Pride Night” due to his Russian Orthodox faith.

pic.twitter.com/wCUl8slmRB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 18, 2023

Yes that's how it works, my guy. https://t.co/LjmiCzDrLF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2023

That’s how it works.

But as we discussed in our post about Provorov earlier, there are a number of journalists out there who don’t seem to understand that that’s how it works.

You can tell where we are when one guy not wearing the ribbon is news. https://t.co/ylYpgeZdsZ — Holden (@Holden114) January 18, 2023

There are also plenty of other weirdos who seem to be deliberately trying not to get it. One of them is Rachael Milanta, who, according to her Twitter bio, is not only a writer for BetMGM but is also a lawyer and comedy writer who “may or may not be notable.” We’d never heard of her until just now, so we’re going to assume that she wasn’t notable up to this point. But now hopefully a lot more people will know that she exists, thanks to her hot take on Provorov’s refusal to wear the ribbon jersey:

Being LGBT+ is not a "choice." Being ignorant, obnoxious, and homophobic is a choice. Ivan Provorov wasn't wearing uniform tonight and the @NHLFlyers should not have let him play. Stop letting bigots hide behind their cherry-picked religion. Do better. https://t.co/WTnqibGsXj — Rachael Millanta (@rachaelmillanta) January 18, 2023

So, not only is Provorov an ignorant, obnoxious, homophobic bigot because he didn’t don a pride warmup jersey, but the Flyers should’ve benched him. You know, to teach him a lesson.

Your bio includes comedy writer. Is “the @NHLFlyers should not have let him play” the comedy part? — Davey Hudson (@Davey_Hudson) January 18, 2023

It went from "leave us alone" to “players should be benched if they won’t wear pride jerseys” real fast — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 18, 2023

Of course, it would never occur to Rachael that she is the actual bigot in this scenario:

They want Provy to be benched for not wearing a rainbow jersey bc wokeness is a religious cult. They preach acceptance of all cultures until they don't totally validate their preferences on sexuality. Then they bully you into accepting their religion like the Pharisees they are. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 18, 2023

If Rachael wants to take issue with a religion, she should start with her own wokeism.

Pretty sure calling someone a bigot for their beliefs is an example of acting like a bigot. The hockey player said he respected "EVERYBODY'S choices," which would include LGBT and non LGBT individuals. Maybe you shouldn't insult people if you want a tolerant society? — Live Not by Lies (@Dana35300026) January 18, 2023

Maybe Rachael doesn’t actually want a tolerant society. The only society she and those like her will tolerate is one that will crush insufficiently woke thought criminals.

We have a First Amendment right to religious freedom and expression. You do not get to force your obnoxious demands on anyone. https://t.co/3yt6fiBPUb — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 18, 2023

***

