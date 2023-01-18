Much of the public’s trust in the CDC has eroded over the past couple of years, and that’s pretty fair given how they’ve handled the COVID pandemic. Or, rather, how they’ve mishandled it.

But we’d like to think that the American Medical Association would have their act together. After all, these are a bunch of doctors we’re talking about. Not a bunch of bureaucrats. Surely they’d have a firmer grip on real life and common sense.

Or maybe not:

There is something profoundly wrong with the @AmerMedicalAssn. This is disgraceful. https://t.co/cnnJb7u73D — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) January 17, 2023

Who or what broke the AMA? Because clearly someone or something broke them. Maybe it was COVID.

Only someone broken could come up with something like this:

🤯 This @AmerMedicalAssn piece seems to suggest school closures should be prioritized when the next pandemic occurs. https://t.co/cnnJb7u73D pic.twitter.com/1KMg8AUjz6 — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) January 17, 2023

Damn those great little vectors wanting to hug people. We should definitely shut schools down again at the first sign of another pandemic, regardless of what the science actually is.

Wherein the @AmerMedicalAssn is proven to be a source of misinformation. https://t.co/H7Prt2Vhe0 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 17, 2023

A source of misinformation … and veiled threats?

These infantile adults who cannot do risk assessment— excuse me, experts—will do it again if you don’t demand otherwise. https://t.co/cqPI5t3FoL pic.twitter.com/ZeV9Oow84b — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 17, 2023

This is all kinds of messed up.

I just read some other Covid pieces on the AMA site by this same freelance author, and they are also terrible.

– "Tripledemic" (seriously?!?)

– 50% benefit from cloth masks 🤣 (CDC source) https://t.co/BIJjkqhaws — Kelley K (@KelleyKga) January 17, 2023

Sad to see AMA using the term tripledemic — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) January 17, 2023

Sad to see the AMA contradicting science and medical data in order to push a harmful agenda. And being willing to harm even more children in the process.

Can you imagine the outcry if doctors talked about any other vulnerable group this way? Children are people. — i only tweet about the mountain goats (@dingle_kerry) January 17, 2023

“Great little vectors.”

This is sick and depraved. As the father of a newborn baby, it’s surreal that I can’t trust the CDC, AMA, AAP, NYDOH, etc. — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) January 17, 2023

The pool of trustworthy people and organizations seems to be shrinking more and more rapidly every day.

It's incredible to me that people scream about misinformation, but when the largest physician organization in the country spreads a blatant lie that can be used to harm children, the media can't be bothered to force them to correct it. Disgraceful. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 17, 2023

