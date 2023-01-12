On the heels of the revelations about Obama-admin-era classified documents being found in the garage of Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home (just a few days after the revelations about Obama-admin-era classified documents being found in Biden’s private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement), we got word that Attorney General Merrick Garland would be speaking on the matter in short order.

Well, Garland has spoken, and let’s just say our eyebrows are up higher than ever:

December 20. Did Merrick Garland, the head guy at the Department of Justice, really not know about this until he read about it in the news? Is that why we’re only just now hearing about all this? Shouldn’t he, of all people, be kept apprised of stuff like this? Or did he know this whole time and was just gonna wait and see if the shoe dropped before getting involved? Neither scenario is reassuring.

WTF, guys?

Yeah … if we’re supposed to be giving Merrick Garland props for tackling this head-on and not a moment too soon, we’re gonna have a hard time doing that.

But at least Garland has appointed a special counsel to look into this whole messy matter:

Trending

Interesting creds. So we’ll see how that goes.

Like we said: we’ll see how that goes.

But if you’ll excuse us, we’re still a little bit hung up on the fact that Garland and others were aware of this at least since December 20 of last year. Maybe that’s not quite as bad as with the first round of classified docs, which officials knew about before the midterms but didn’t bother to mention. And remember: Joe Biden didn’t just take the documents into his possession like a week ago; he’d been holding onto them for years.

No offense, Merrick Garland, but what would you say you do here?

It sure doesn’t seem like Merrick Garland is doing much at all.

This whole thing is an absolute cluster, really. Which is fitting, considering that this whole administration is an absolute cluster.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: classifiedclassified documentsgarageJoe BidenMerrick GarlandRobert Hurspecial counsel