On the heels of the revelations about Obama-admin-era classified documents being found in the garage of Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home (just a few days after the revelations about Obama-admin-era classified documents being found in Biden’s private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement), we got word that Attorney General Merrick Garland would be speaking on the matter in short order.

Well, Garland has spoken, and let’s just say our eyebrows are up higher than ever:

AG Garland says that on DECEMBER 20TH, President Biden's personal counsel informed the U.S. attorney in Illinois that additional documents were identified in the Wilmington garage. The WH failed to acknowledge those additional documents until they were reported this week. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) January 12, 2023

December 20. Did Merrick Garland, the head guy at the Department of Justice, really not know about this until he read about it in the news? Is that why we’re only just now hearing about all this? Shouldn’t he, of all people, be kept apprised of stuff like this? Or did he know this whole time and was just gonna wait and see if the shoe dropped before getting involved? Neither scenario is reassuring.

Garland reveals that Joe Biden's attorney notified them on December 20th about the classified documents found in his garage. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 12, 2023

WTF, guys?

Yeah … if we’re supposed to be giving Merrick Garland props for tackling this head-on and not a moment too soon, we’re gonna have a hard time doing that.

But at least Garland has appointed a special counsel to look into this whole messy matter:

BREAKING: AG Garland has appointed Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate discovery of classified docs at Biden Wilmington home & former office in DC. Hur served as US Atty during Trump Admin. pic.twitter.com/OS3hH6ebyD — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCNN) January 12, 2023

🚨BREAKING: Merrick Garland announces the appointment of former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur to serve as special counsel to review the Biden documents. pic.twitter.com/JtQqdNN5DC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 12, 2023

Hur's background? He was a top aide to Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and was special assistant and counsel to now FBI Director Chris Wray when he was an Assistant AG at the DOJ. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 12, 2023

Interesting creds. So we’ll see how that goes.

Garland appointed a special counsel to make the issue disappear and prevent Congress from getting its hands on any documents. The litmus test for whether this DOJ is serious about justice and not politics is a Hunter Biden indictment for money laundering and influence peddling. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 12, 2023

Bingo. Biden's Special Counsel is there so they can officially go "Oh he took some minor stuff home on accident, NBD everyone!" Then they can continue persecuting Trump for basically the same thing, but giving them the finger over it. https://t.co/fIkVuqpuYN — Matt Cover (@MattCover) January 12, 2023

Like we said: we’ll see how that goes.

But if you’ll excuse us, we’re still a little bit hung up on the fact that Garland and others were aware of this at least since December 20 of last year. Maybe that’s not quite as bad as with the first round of classified docs, which officials knew about before the midterms but didn’t bother to mention. And remember: Joe Biden didn’t just take the documents into his possession like a week ago; he’d been holding onto them for years.

Nor did AG Garland appoint a special counsel until today. https://t.co/r8fbkP8L1R — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 12, 2023

So the feds have known for months that Biden had mishandled classified documents but Garland didn’t appoint a special counsel until today after the news went public? — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 12, 2023

No offense, Merrick Garland, but what would you say you do here?

Merrick Garland with clearest timeline of when/where classified documents found: Nov. 2: Biden lawyers find batch at his DC office Dec. 20: Biden lawyers notify of a batch at his Wilmington garage Jan 12: Biden lawyers notify of another document at Wilmington house — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 12, 2023

So they found the documents and kept them hidden until after the election. A month later they told the feds. The feds did nothing. The story finally breaks and the feds finally appoint a special counsel. https://t.co/GeEhO5amBd — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 12, 2023

It sure doesn’t seem like Merrick Garland is doing much at all.

This whole thing is an absolute cluster, really. Which is fitting, considering that this whole administration is an absolute cluster.

So now the incumbent president of the United States is under federal investigation for mishandling classified documents. Cool cool. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 12, 2023

