It’s been nearly two months since the midterm elections, and in that time, former President Donald Trump has had ample opportunity to reflect upon what happened and the role he may have played in the lack of the expected red wave.

Naturally, that’s not what he’s actually been doing. At all.

“That thirst for approval from his enemies is his downfall.” What a fantastic way to put it. And what an accurate way to put it. These days, he seems far more interested in remaining in the spotlight than he does in, you know, advocating for conservative policies. Not that that’s very surprising, of course. He ran for president as a Republican because he could, not because he was actually conservative. Recall his support for things like universal health care and … abortion. Donald Trump was proudly pro-choice until he realized he had a better shot at the GOP nomination if he said he was pro-life, and then he gladly became a caricature of pro-lifers.

But just in case you’d forgotten about his faux pro-life (faux-life?) position, he recently offered up a great reminder with his take on GOP losses in the midterms:

Again, this is the same guy who became a left-wing caricature of pro-lifers when he thought it would score him conservative points:

Anyway, needless to say, Donald Trump is once again completely full of it. He deserves to get called out for being a weasel. And Ben Domenech is more than up to the task:

Let Ben count the ways:

Oops!

Hopefully there won’t be as many candidates as there were in the 2020 election, but hopefully whichever candidates there are do seize on that.

Donald Trump has always been and will always be his own worst enemy. That alone should make him radioactive for the GOP in 2024 and beyond.

