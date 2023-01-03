It’s been nearly two months since the midterm elections, and in that time, former President Donald Trump has had ample opportunity to reflect upon what happened and the role he may have played in the lack of the expected red wave.

Naturally, that’s not what he’s actually been doing. At all.

I don’t understand why he continues to court a regime media that hates him. https://t.co/PbM8YcF4NM — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 3, 2023

He does it because he truly believes he's still part of the club and that he can win them over. He'd never admit it, but he looks down on conservative media. He wants the Times and New York Magazine to love him. That thirst for approval from his enemies is his downfall. https://t.co/CGFXucGilX — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 3, 2023

“That thirst for approval from his enemies is his downfall.” What a fantastic way to put it. And what an accurate way to put it. These days, he seems far more interested in remaining in the spotlight than he does in, you know, advocating for conservative policies. Not that that’s very surprising, of course. He ran for president as a Republican because he could, not because he was actually conservative. Recall his support for things like universal health care and … abortion. Donald Trump was proudly pro-choice until he realized he had a better shot at the GOP nomination if he said he was pro-life, and then he gladly became a caricature of pro-lifers.

But just in case you’d forgotten about his faux pro-life (faux-life?) position, he recently offered up a great reminder with his take on GOP losses in the midterms:

After ignoring my question on whether he’d back a national abortion ban last night, today Trump says the “abortion issue” was handled poorly by Republicans — and comes out against the “No Exceptions” pro-life crowd: pic.twitter.com/uybQmjwDG9 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) January 1, 2023

Again, this is the same guy who became a left-wing caricature of pro-lifers when he thought it would score him conservative points:

lmaoooo the guy who recommended prison time for mothers who procure abortions has thoughts about unpopular pro-life position. pic.twitter.com/fNtIm0KHLs — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 2, 2023

Anyway, needless to say, Donald Trump is once again completely full of it. He deserves to get called out for being a weasel. And Ben Domenech is more than up to the task:

Hard to express how many false things Trump says in this one "Truth". https://t.co/tPMNSXhkRc — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 1, 2023

Let Ben count the ways:

First, not a single candidate Trump endorsed who lost backed his fictional "no exceptions even in the case of rape incest or life of the mother". Literally zero Republican candidates think abortion should be banned when a mother's life is at risk. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 1, 2023

Second, Trump claims the pro-life position moved large numbers of voters against Republicans. Yet the most pro-life R incumbent candidates all won! DeSantis, Kemp, Abbott, DeWine, go down the list. And all the Senate candidates who won were super pro-life too. Oops! — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 1, 2023

Oops!

Third, Trump says pro-life voters got what they wanted from SCOTUS then "disappeared never to be seen again". There is no evidence for this whatsoever. The GOP maxed out its voters, so that makes it impossible. Increased young women pro-abort voters doesn't decrease other side. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 1, 2023

Fourth, "Mitch's stupid $" is probably the reason JD Vance won and if Trump had spent any of his money in Arizona Blake and Lake could've won too. Not great! — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 1, 2023

Fifth, Trump betraying the pro-life cause on Dobbs has been telegraphed for a long time and is a huge opening to bash him in the 2024 stakes which I expect several candidates to seize. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 1, 2023

Hopefully there won’t be as many candidates as there were in the 2020 election, but hopefully whichever candidates there are do seize on that.

Finally, think how stupid it is for Trump to run left on the pro-life issue. This is the biggest win of his presidency. Huge vested goodwill from pro-lifers. And what does he do? Call them quislings and say they're too radical! Very dumb. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 1, 2023

Donald Trump has always been and will always be his own worst enemy. That alone should make him radioactive for the GOP in 2024 and beyond.

