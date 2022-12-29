Well, y’all, it looks like 2022 is going out with a whimper. At least if you’re a member of the January 6 committee, that is:

The House Jan. 6 committee has formally withdrawn its subpoena of former Pres. Trump as the investigation comes to an end days before the next Congress, sources familiar with the matter told @ABC News. https://t.co/ds8bk3bUPB — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 29, 2022

More from ABC News:

The chairman of the committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, informed Trump’s lawyers of the decision in a letter on Wednesday — citing the “imminent end” of the panel’s work. “As you may know, the select committee has concluded its hearings, released its final report and will very soon reach its end,” Thompson, D-Miss., wrote. “In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the select committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena.”

The committee subpoenaed Trump in October, ordering him to turn over documents by Nov. 4 and to appear for one or several days of deposition under oath beginning on Nov. 14. “We recognize that a subpoena to a former President is a significant and historic step,” Thompson and Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chair, wrote in a letter to Trump at the time. “We do not take this action lightly.” Looks like they ultimately didn’t take that action too heavily, either. Trending J6 committee formally withdraws subpoena of Donald Trump, citing 'imminent end of our investigation'



This all feels so anti-climactic, you know?

Adam Kinzinger will only be in office for a few more days, and now, the highlight of his career is just fizzling out before his eyes. Boy, you hate to see it.

Oh really you mean it was just a political stunt you’re kidding https://t.co/mAB7RFtaiu — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 29, 2022

Subpoenaing Trump was always a publicity stunt. https://t.co/ZhyIXmkljC — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) December 29, 2022

Lol, what a complete clown show. — BrianNIndiana (@brian_indiana) December 29, 2022

Maybe the January 6 committee can still salvage this, à la Homer Simpson. “It’s still good! It’s still good!”

Bless them for trying.

Editor’s note: This post originally stated that Adam Kinzinger has a few weeks remaining in office. His term will end January 3. We apologize for the error.

***

