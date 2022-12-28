Yesterday, Dana Loesch called out the “privileged misogynists” who throw down the victim card when they, in fact, are the ones fanning the flames of hate and violence.

Loesch was referring to people like “online safety expert” Alejandra Caraballo and pro-child-sexualization California State Sen. Scott Wiener, who were fuming over @LibsofTikTok’s Chaya Raichik appearance on “Tucker Carlson Today.” But perhaps no one embodies the “privileged misogynists to claim victimhood while encouraging the targeting of a woman who ONLY REPOSTS OTHER PEOPLE’S VIDEOS” designation more than Taylor Lorenz, who found herself a topic of conversation between Raichik and Carlson:

Apparently Taylor doesn’t appreciate being mocked after trying to get Raichik hurt or possibly killed.

So now Taylor thinks that Chaya Raichik is Single-White-Female-ing it or something. Yeah, Taylor’s having a normal one.

*Record scratch*

OK, Taylor is no longer amused and no longer thinks that Raichik is trying to look like her. Now anyone who thinks they look alike is a misogynist:

Poor Taylor. She can never catch a break!

Not enough people have respect for the work Taylor does. Story of her life.

We’d love to have been able to reply to that last batch of tweets, but she’s limited replies only to those she follows and mentioned. She doesn’t want to take the chance of being victimized any further, thank you very much.

And don’t even think about suggesting that she just take the high road instead of getting dragged down into the muck with Chaya Raichik. Because if you do suggest that, you can go ahead and just f**k off:

Got that?

Don’t worry; no matter how many of her followers and supporters she chews up and spits out, one thing Taylor Lorenz will never, ever lose is her precious victimhood:

***

