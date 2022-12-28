Yesterday, Dana Loesch called out the “privileged misogynists” who throw down the victim card when they, in fact, are the ones fanning the flames of hate and violence.

The audacity of these privileged misogynists to claim victimhood while encouraging the targeting of a woman who ONLY REPOSTS OTHER PEOPLE’S VIDEOS is stunning. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 27, 2022

Loesch was referring to people like “online safety expert” Alejandra Caraballo and pro-child-sexualization California State Sen. Scott Wiener, who were fuming over @LibsofTikTok’s Chaya Raichik appearance on “Tucker Carlson Today.” But perhaps no one embodies the “privileged misogynists to claim victimhood while encouraging the targeting of a woman who ONLY REPOSTS OTHER PEOPLE’S VIDEOS” designation more than Taylor Lorenz, who found herself a topic of conversation between Raichik and Carlson:

This woman is a child. She laughs her way through her explanation of her public bullying campaign of Taylor Lorenz. Then, Tucker tips his hand and talks about "controlling the language to control the conversation." pic.twitter.com/VgCPYEOSik — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 27, 2022

Apparently Taylor doesn’t appreciate being mocked after trying to get Raichik hurt or possibly killed.

"When you control the language…" Basically what every bully who gets everyone to call their victims a mean-spirited nickname has known for, I dunno, since the beginning. BTW my family calls me Tay Tay affectionately. But it's scummy to call people what they don't like. — Bespoke Taylor Ⓥ (@OGTaylorB) December 27, 2022

I don’t mind it at all, it’s not rude or anything, but she got it from a tweet from a guy I slept with, which is so weird! She’s constantly talking about dating me and now calling me a romantic pet name? Bizarre — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 27, 2022

Not to add to the weirdness, but it's freaky how much she's trying to look like you — Devindra Hardawar (@Devindra) December 27, 2022

Can’t even begin to unpack what’s going on in her head tbh — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 27, 2022

So now Taylor thinks that Chaya Raichik is Single-White-Female-ing it or something. Yeah, Taylor’s having a normal one.

So odd – it also looks like she is on air wearing the same hairstyle and earrings as @TaylorLorenz in the pics they put on screen. What a way for Chaya to milk her 15 minutes of MAGA fame. https://t.co/MD1QKNmRQC — Marc Brown (@marcbrown) December 27, 2022

yeah she's wearing similar earrings to the ones I wear on air a lot. Very weird!! — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 27, 2022

*Record scratch*

OK, Taylor is no longer amused and no longer thinks that Raichik is trying to look like her. Now anyone who thinks they look alike is a misogynist:

I have been forced to spend all day dealing w/ an ongoing misogynistic hate campaign and Tucker/LoTT fans attacks. I can't even begin to explain how overwhelming it is to have to deal with this level of hate & threats. But sure let's pick apart my appearance! https://t.co/npp1zCl6z2 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 28, 2022

Haha two white women with brown hair!! LOL, one runs a hate account and says gay people shouldn't exist the other is a journalist who's done extensive investigative reporting, they're basically the SAME because women amirite!?!? — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 28, 2022

Liberal men, conservative men, the one uniting factor they all have online is endlessly dissecting my appearance for retweets and likes. I'm too young, I'm too old, I'm too fat, I look "sickly thin," I look jewish, I don't look jewish. It's misogyny through and through — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 28, 2022

Poor Taylor. She can never catch a break!

Don't you get it? We're women, so all the work I do doesn't matter, because here's a weird old screenshot where I look like another women, so we're basically the same! — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 28, 2022

Not enough people have respect for the work Taylor does. Story of her life.

We’d love to have been able to reply to that last batch of tweets, but she’s limited replies only to those she follows and mentioned. She doesn’t want to take the chance of being victimized any further, thank you very much.

And don’t even think about suggesting that she just take the high road instead of getting dragged down into the muck with Chaya Raichik. Because if you do suggest that, you can go ahead and just f**k off:

Taylor, maybe you've tried it, but otherwise consider ignoring this stuff, at least publicly, for a couple months, and just see what happens. There's no downside. https://t.co/FxRlBv9JuR — Dreams (@DreamsOfTaos) December 28, 2022

Got that?

This how @TaylorLorenz responds to her followers and supporters. Let them eat their own. pic.twitter.com/HV3ignLPOr — TheWyomingite (@conservativehic) December 28, 2022

Don’t worry; no matter how many of her followers and supporters she chews up and spits out, one thing Taylor Lorenz will never, ever lose is her precious victimhood:

Spending another Christmas alone before getting hit with a tidal wave of threats, hate mail, and stalkers has been a great start to my week off 10 out of 10 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 28, 2022

***

