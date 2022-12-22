There’s been no shortage of analysis following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the U.S. and address before a joint meeting of Congress, but possibly the most bizarre sort of analysis has been about his choice of clothing. Zelenskyy didn’t wear a suit and opted instead for something much simpler.

That’s because it is silly and shallow. More from Jim Geraghty:

Yesterday brought a lot of discussion about Volodymyr Zelensky’s choice to wear his usual dark-green sweatshirt and cargo pants while visiting the White House. Some people’s comments on social media seemed downright enraged, with Benny Johnson fuming, “This ungrateful piece of s*** does not have the decency to wear a suit to the White House — no respect the country that is funding his survival . . . track suit wearing eastern european con-man mafia [sic].” [Twitchy editor’s note: Benny Johnson has a real knack for saying nasty stuff in order to score points with people who are looking for a reason to be angry about something, and he should be regarded accordingly.] Now, if you heard or read Zelensky’s address to Congress, he gushed with thanks to the American people and showed plenty of respect:

Dear Americans, in all states, cities and communities, all those who value freedom and justice, who cherish it as strongly as we Ukrainians in our cities, in each and every family, I hope my words of respect and gratitude resonate in each American heart. . . .

Americans gained this victory, and that’s why you have succeeded in uniting the global community to protect freedom and international law. Europeans gained this victory, and that’s why Europe is now stronger and more independent than ever. The Russian tyranny has lost control over us. And it will never influence our minds again. . . .

Financial assistance is also critically important, and I would like to thank you, thank you very much, thank you for both financial packages you have already provided us with and the ones you may be willing to decide on. Your money is not charity. It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way.

Going after President Zelenskyy for not wearing a suit while his country is in the midst of defending itself against Russia aggression is a waste of time and energy and accomplishes nothing other than make the complainers look petty and unserious.

That said, though, because Zelenskyy’s clothes are a hot topic of conversation, we’d be remiss if we didn’t take advantage of it. Or, rather, if we didn’t show you how “Fox Across America” host Jimmy Failla has taken advantage of it:

Don’t bag on Zelensky for showing up to the White House in a sweatshirt. Apparently a member of the Biden administration stole his luggage. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) December 21, 2022

OK, see, we don’t care who you are. That’s hilarious.

Can you not picture the airport security cam footage of Sam Brinton sneaking away with Zelenskyy’s suitcase???

It’s funny because it could totally be true.

