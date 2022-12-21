Well before Elon Musk ever took the wheel at Twitter, lefties and wokesters were melting down over just the prospect. Musk had been expressing some suspiciously pro-free-speech views as well as expressing support for some conservative politicians like Ron DeSantis. And if Musk were to take over Twitter, well, people that lefties and wokesters don’t like might be able to say whatever they want or even — gasp! — get their accounts restored and then be able to say whatever they want.

Well, Musk eventually did take control of Twitter, and much of what lefties and wokesters feared has indeed come to pass. And lo and behold, almost all the ones who threatened to leave are still around. Yeah, a handful of them got to find out it was like to be suspended without warning, but it was only temporary. Overall, Twitter isn’t all that different under Elon Musk. It certainly hasn’t changed for the worse.

And we’ve gotta give props to rapper and actor Ice T for recognizing that:

'In my opinion' Twitter is actually running BETTER right now.. Anything you don't like can easily be dealt with by using the Block or Mute button… — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 21, 2022

What an insane … ly reasonable take. Muting or blocking people you don’t want to hear from is still an option for anyone who wants to take advantage of it. It’s been an option for a long time. And there are other options as well.

Additionally, these settings reduce the rabble dramatically. pic.twitter.com/EjvWUuVYkC — Eric Wojciechowski (@ericwojo) December 21, 2022

And despite some hiccups and growing pains, Twitter is pretty usable. And more conducive to free speech. And, thanks to Musk and Bari Weiss and Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger, more transparent.

That’s something that should appeal to everyone. In theory, anyway.

Absolutely! Glad to see folk’s who’s opinions I respect feel the same way. — Ian (@ianfs) December 21, 2022

I totally agree. — Wayne Pittman, Jr. ♑💪🏿😈👅🌊 (@Sony12Play) December 21, 2022

Glad to see you're not one of these rabid Leftists… — Wyatt1776 (@WyattMemeBombs) December 21, 2022

Well, don’t rush to claim him as a supporter of any particular political philosophy:

For the record. I am not a Democrat and I am not Republican so you can miss me with all your Left-Right talk.. Both Wings are on the same Bird. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 1, 2020

We can respect that. We can maybe even relate to it!

In any event, it’s refreshing to see someone approach the Musk Era of Twitter with common sense as opposed to kneejerk hysteria.

***

