In case you missed it, yesterday, Donald Trump teased a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT.”

Inquiring minds immediately wanted to know: what could it be? The man has already announced that he’s running for president again in 2024 … what could he possibly have to say that would be even more major than that?

Well, today, we have our answer. And if you think about it, it’s really the only answer there ever could have been.

Behold:

Trump made his big announcement on Truth… A “Trump Digital Trading Card” collection: pic.twitter.com/dD6Fer1vga — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) December 15, 2022

Here's Trump's special announcement… very major pic.twitter.com/8CsUUly05n — Jackson Richman (@jacksonrichman) December 15, 2022

Tremendously major.

Is this real? — Gina B🌻 (@Gina2bgg) December 15, 2022

What a silly question. Of course it’s real!

For people asking “is this real?” pic.twitter.com/ndbD802sVM — David Weigel (@daveweigel) December 15, 2022

You know it’s real, baby.

"very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting" — Keith Maniac, Online Safety Expert (@from_maniac) December 15, 2022

What could be more exciting than $99 Trump NFTs?

Thank God, the digital trading cards are here. It was indeed a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT. pic.twitter.com/T1nsqRwr92 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 15, 2022

Totally worth the wait.

Seriously, though, this is one of the most incredible things we have ever seen. We can’t cred it.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA *breathe* Is this a joke?! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/2YHfwl6lzL — Jason Pye 🇺🇦 (@pye) December 15, 2022

What’re you laughing at? Look at those muscles. Only someone whose health is extremely excellent could look like that.

Wait. They’re NFTs of him in different outfits? Mattel hasn’t even tried this crap with Barbies. pic.twitter.com/Efn55vWXxK — Ekdahl Press Office (@EkdahlPress) December 15, 2022

Mattel had better get on that, then. They’ve got some stiff competition now.

Parents, forget about giving your little girl a Barbie this Christmas or Chanukah. Give her a Trump NFT.

The perfect Christmas gift to let someone know that you hate them. https://t.co/k4vkr2bqqu — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 15, 2022

It takes so little to say so much.

Not sure how much this will do to stem DeSantis’s rise in the GOP primary polls tbh https://t.co/vcxnpF7M85 — Jerry Christmas 🎅🏼🎄 (@JerryDunleavy) December 15, 2022

Not sure he’s even trying to do that.

This is amazing. And no… Not in a good way. He should just start paying for infomercials at 3 a.m. on Tuesdays… pic.twitter.com/a6zQSHKXnf — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 15, 2022

He’d be a great pitchman for the Trump rotisserie.

OK, for some reason, this is the first time I think he's not actually running for president. pic.twitter.com/jEpjJFx5QF — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) December 15, 2022

It doesn’t seem like he’s all that serious about a presidential campaign.

He's selling $99 NFTs. This isn't a serious campaign. It's a person who is trying to amass as much cash as possible before the gravy train ends two years from now. https://t.co/yMox6rl2T4 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 15, 2022

what a grifter con man… https://t.co/JGyQV6y35Z — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) December 15, 2022

Hey, if there are still people willing to send him money at this point, they pretty much deserve to be conned.

Trump had the super-fans speculating he was gonna run for Speaker of the House. He ended up dropping a $99 NFT scam. I can't stop laughing. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 15, 2022

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!