In case you missed it, yesterday, Donald Trump teased a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT.”

Inquiring minds immediately wanted to know: what could it be? The man has already announced that he’s running for president again in 2024 … what could he possibly have to say that would be even more major than that?

Well, today, we have our answer. And if you think about it, it’s really the only answer there ever could have been.

Behold:

Tremendously major.

What a silly question. Of course it’s real!

You know it’s real, baby.

What could be more exciting than $99 Trump NFTs?

Totally worth the wait.

Seriously, though, this is one of the most incredible things we have ever seen. We can’t cred it.

What’re you laughing at? Look at those muscles. Only someone whose health is extremely excellent could look like that.

Mattel had better get on that, then. They’ve got some stiff competition now.

Parents, forget about giving your little girl a Barbie this Christmas or Chanukah. Give her a Trump NFT.

It takes so little to say so much.

Not sure he’s even trying to do that.

He’d be a great pitchman for the Trump rotisserie.

It doesn’t seem like he’s all that serious about a presidential campaign.

Hey, if there are still people willing to send him money at this point, they pretty much deserve to be conned.

***

