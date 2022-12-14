Depending on whom you ask, we’re still smack-dab in the middle of the COVID pandemic. At least if you ask Dr. Anthony Fauci. And, of course, President Joe Biden at a time when he’s trying to use the pandemic to justify something he’s not supposed to be doing or defend something bad that he’s already done.

Anyway, being in the middle of the COVID pandemic also means that we’re in the middle of a pandemic of people getting insufficiently vaccinated, which in turn means we could soon be in the middle of a pandemic of traffic accidents. But don’t take our word for it; take Yahoo! Finance’s (or, rather, Fortune‘s):

Gee, we never thought of it that way!

Probably because it’s so asinine that it would never occur to anyone who isn’t a total moron.

This can’t be real. — Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith) December 13, 2022

Yes, this is a real article.https://t.co/vRVjcPtJiy — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) December 13, 2022

As real as it gets, baby.

“…skipping a COVID vaccine does not mean that someone will get into a car crash. Instead, the authors theorize that people who resist public health recommendations might also ‘neglect basic road safety guidelines.’” https://t.co/dTQ1E8NSEp — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 14, 2022

…what? — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 14, 2022

More from this Very Serious Piece of Important Journalism:

[Canadian researchers] found that the unvaccinated people were 72% more likely to be involved in a severe traffic crash—in which at least one person was transported to the hospital—than those who were vaccinated. That’s similar to the increased risk of car crashes for people with sleep apnea, though only about half that of people who abuse alcohol, researchers found. … Why would they ignore the rules of the road? Distrust of the government, a belief in freedom, misconceptions of daily risks, “faith in natural protection,” “antipathy toward regulation,” poverty, misinformation, a lack of resources, and personal beliefs are potential reasons proposed by the authors. … First responders may also consider taking precautions to protect themselves from COVID when responding to traffic crashes, the authors added, as it’s more likely that a driver is unvaccinated than vaccinated. “The findings suggest that unvaccinated adults need to be careful indoors with other people and outside with surrounding traffic,” the authors concluded.

So, just to be safe, unvaccinated adults should not be inside or outside. Because they’ll either kill people with COVID or with their cars. Maybe even both!

What in the dystopian hell? pic.twitter.com/1WU1NpZvB6 — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) December 14, 2022

It does seem like something that a journalist would write in a dystopian hell, doesn’t it?

Can we counter-theorize about what the vaccine does to the human brain after this article was published? https://t.co/y3pOOLVPhp — Ekdahl Press Office (@EkdahlPress) December 14, 2022

Ha! Maybe we should.

Is there anything the COVID vaccine can't do? Other than stop the spread of COVID, of course? https://t.co/Go0rFIX83F — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 14, 2022

Ooooooof.

When medical science reads like social science, it's social science, not medical science. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 14, 2022

***

