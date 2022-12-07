Elon Musk and Matt Taibbi’s “Twitter Files” are still a hot topic of conversation almost a week after the scoop originally dropped. Critics of Twitter’s apparent overwhelmingly unidirectional clampdown on conservative/right-wing users and reporting damaging to Democrats have hailed it as confirmation that Twitter was engaged in censorship. Liberal journalists and selective free speech advocates, meanwhile, think it’s all much ado about nothing.

Tune in for Episode 2 of The Twitter Files tomorrow! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2022

Looks like we will need another day or so — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 4, 2022

To his credit, former Twitter CEO seems to be in favor of Musk having released the material. He just wishes that Musk had released it harder:

If the goal is transparency to build trust, why not just release everything without filter and let people judge for themselves? Including all discussions around current and future actions? Make everything public now. #TwitterFiles — jack (@jack) December 7, 2022

Interesting.

Oh this take might get some pushback my dude. 😂 — DISSIDENT (@philthatremains) December 7, 2022

It might. Maybe just a little bit.

Obviously from defenders of Twitter’s policy of censoring reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop story that did damage to the Biden administration’s reputation:

Because that's not Elon's goal Jack…

Elon will cherry pick to better sell his desired narrative.

Money corrupts as Elon is proving once again IMO.

It's a shame $TSLA currency allowed Elon to acquire the keys of the most influential social platforms in the world. Scary TBH… — Scott's Critical Mass (@scottsinvesting) December 7, 2022

If the goal s building trust, maybe @elonmusk should stop amplifying far right conspiracy grifters. #twitter $TSLA https://t.co/k8v5NjMQjU — Nancy Levine 🗳 (@nancylevine) December 7, 2022

But Dorsey’s getting even more pushback from people who agree with him that Musk should be totally transparent:

@jack Chill mate, it’s already 1000x more than you gave us. — Clint Howen (@ClintHowen) December 7, 2022

The truth hurts, but yeah.

It’s easy when your playing armchair quarterback. Why couldn’t you do this when you were in the driver seat? https://t.co/prT0lbyn4g — Izzy Weiss (@IzzyWeiss8) December 7, 2022

Indeed Jack. Why didn’t you do this when you had the opportunity? — MoreHumbleThanYou (@MoreHumbleThanV) December 7, 2022

Why didn't you do this? https://t.co/BtdpRJtqtR — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) December 7, 2022

Because he didn’t know any of this was happening. Allegedly.

In a way, that’s helpful for him, because it appears to absolve him personally of any efforts to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story. But on the other hand, it makes him look completely oblivious and incompetent. He was the freaking CEO of Twitter.

.@jack implies that if he was still in charge, he would've released the embarrassing emails showing how content was banned for political reasons. This, of course, ignores the fact that it happened on Jack's watch, and he did nothing about it. Where was trust & transparency then? — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) December 7, 2022

It’s not like he was in charge and got—or should have gotten—weekly updates from his direct reports. Wait— — Laurel Van Driest (@lvandriest) December 7, 2022

Welp.

@jack – with all due respect, you should probably sit this one out. Your lack of involvement and inability to manage your company was a huge part of the problem. And now, you take DAYS to offer what might be considered a reasonable question? Why? — Lou Hutchison (@OrthogonalMind) December 7, 2022

You have a lot of suggestions for someone who used to be the boss and let this cancer spread… — John Tsingis (@johntsingis) December 7, 2022

Oh well. Maybe by the next time Jack is the CEO of a huge social media platform, he’ll have figured out how to take his own advice.

