Elon Musk and Matt Taibbi’s “Twitter Files” are still a hot topic of conversation almost a week after the scoop originally dropped. Critics of Twitter’s apparent overwhelmingly unidirectional clampdown on conservative/right-wing users and reporting damaging to Democrats have hailed it as confirmation that Twitter was engaged in censorship. Liberal journalists and selective free speech advocates, meanwhile, think it’s all much ado about nothing.

To his credit, former Twitter CEO seems to be in favor of Musk having released the material. He just wishes that Musk had released it harder:

Interesting.

It might. Maybe just a little bit.

Obviously from defenders of Twitter’s policy of censoring reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop story that did damage to the Biden administration’s reputation:

Trending

But Dorsey’s getting even more pushback from people who agree with him that Musk should be totally transparent:

The truth hurts, but yeah.

Because he didn’t know any of this was happening. Allegedly.

In a way, that’s helpful for him, because it appears to absolve him personally of any efforts to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story. But on the other hand, it makes him look completely oblivious and incompetent. He was the freaking CEO of Twitter.

Welp.

Oh well. Maybe by the next time Jack is the CEO of a huge social media platform, he’ll have figured out how to take his own advice.

***

Related:

Jack Dorsey unleashes a ‘patently untrue’ thread on the mistakes he made while leading Twitter

Elon Musk fires lawyer over suspicions that he was suppressing information from The Twitter Files

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elon MuskJack Dorseytransparency