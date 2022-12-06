Late last month, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about President Joe Biden’s trip to the southern border. Or, rather, his lack of a trip to the southern border. Jean-Pierre claimed that ackshually, Biden has been to the border, thank you very much:

DOOCY: "Kevin McCarthy says that he invited president Biden down to the border. How does the president RSVP? We know the president has never been down to the border…" KJP: "He's been there. He's been to the border." DOOCY: "When did he go to the border?" pic.twitter.com/bzLAQ2eJci — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 30, 2022

Karine Jean-Pierre is a lying liar who lies, and this time was no different.

This is not true. President Biden has never visited the border in his entire political career. He drove past the border in the El Paso, TX area while on the campaign trail in 2008. https://t.co/gMmlgUrZF2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 30, 2022

Fast-forward to this morning, when Biden was asked directly why he won’t visit the southern border:

JUST NOW outside White House Reporter asks Biden why he won’t go to the border. Biden: There are more important things going on. — Diana Glebova (@DianaGlebova) December 6, 2022

The president is too busy doing important things to do something important.

"Why won't you visit the [southern] border?" BIDEN: "There's more important things going on" pic.twitter.com/ZmoCmh2aQ5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 6, 2022

“They’re gonna invest billions of dollars in a new enterprise!”

Peter Doocy asks Joe Biden why he's going to Arizona, but refuses to visit the border. BIDEN: "Because there's more important things going on!" pic.twitter.com/rqarRmWYaV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 6, 2022

Shorter Biden: “Who gives a crap about the southern border?”

Very presidential priorities indeed.

Unbelievable — Keno69 (@Kenosabe1969) December 6, 2022

Oh really!! National Security not important!! — Dale Burrow (@DillyMichigan) December 6, 2022

Hey, cut the guy some slack. It’s almost Christmas!

C’mon, man.

Chocolate-chocolate-chip. Ever tried it? That’s good stuff, Jack.

There ya go folks – he doesn’t care. — Shelley Edwards (@glampershell) December 6, 2022

Of course he doesn’t care. He’s never cared. He’s never given two craps about the border crisis. And that apathy has made the border crisis exponentially worse.

Those “important things” are anything that won’t draw more attention to the disaster he’s intentionally created at the border. https://t.co/ovBy7I1pNf — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 6, 2022

Yep. His whole M.O. has president has basically been setting things on fire and then being whisked away. Which has left Karine Jean-Pierre behind to justify it all:

Can't wait to hear KJP say Biden was taken out of context for this one. https://t.co/MQakx7fnrj — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 6, 2022

Hopefully Peter Doocy will have a chance to ask her about it. Should be a hell of an explanation.

