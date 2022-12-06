Late last month, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about President Joe Biden’s trip to the southern border. Or, rather, his lack of a trip to the southern border. Jean-Pierre claimed that ackshually, Biden has been to the border, thank you very much:

Karine Jean-Pierre is a lying liar who lies, and this time was no different.

Fast-forward to this morning, when Biden was asked directly why he won’t visit the southern border:

Trending

The president is too busy doing important things to do something important.

“They’re gonna invest billions of dollars in a new enterprise!”

Shorter Biden: “Who gives a crap about the southern border?”

Very presidential priorities indeed.

Hey, cut the guy some slack. It’s almost Christmas!

C’mon, man.

Chocolate-chocolate-chip. Ever tried it? That’s good stuff, Jack.

Of course he doesn’t care. He’s never cared. He’s never given two craps about the border crisis. And that apathy has made the border crisis exponentially worse.

Yep. His whole M.O. has president has basically been setting things on fire and then being whisked away. Which has left Karine Jean-Pierre behind to justify it all:

Hopefully Peter Doocy will have a chance to ask her about it. Should be a hell of an explanation.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: borderBorder crisisillegal immigrationJoe Bidensouthern border