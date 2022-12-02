Earlier this week, Florida Governor and presumptive 2024 GOP presidential contender Ron DeSantis announced that he’s written a new book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.”

Florida has led the nation in enacting a bold agenda that protects freedom and, in the process, has provided a blueprint for others to follow. I wrote about the Florida model in a new book which you can check out at https://t.co/qKih6bOzB6. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) November 30, 2022

🚨NEW: Gov. Ron DeSantis to launch new book 'The Courage to be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival' in February 2023 “This book is a winning blueprint for patriots across the country. And it is a rallying cry for every American who wishes to preserve our liberties.” — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) November 30, 2022

And now, the Resistance is reading through the lines and realizing that Ron DeSantis is an even bigger hypocrite than they thought he was. Because, you see, he’s promoting a new book that he’s written … after having banned a bunch of books!

Instead of paying its own @hcpunion workers a living wage, Harper Collins just paid (a surely eye-watering amount of money) to help fascist book burner Ron DeSantis boost his image before he runs for president in 2024. https://t.co/kwxw5W8m0f — Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) November 30, 2022

Ron DeSantis: writes book about freedom Florida under DeSantis: second in banned books pic.twitter.com/sgdIEjkKMz — The Recount (@therecount) November 30, 2022

Ron DeSantis, who has led a statewide effort to ban books, is writing a book called "The Courage to be Free." This is not a joke — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) November 30, 2022

Actually, Daniel, not only is it a joke, but it’s a bald-faced lie.

They are not “banned”, you simpletons. https://t.co/WfwdEW3ZjU — Brad Slager: Polling For Soup (@MartiniShark) December 2, 2022

“Banned.” They keep using that word. We do not think it means what they think it means.

First of all:

pic.twitter.com/MupQQUAcV7 — Prison Mitch, Great Meme Wars Vet (@MidnightMitch) November 30, 2022

What books are banned? Who banned them? — max (@MaxNordau) November 30, 2022

Which books has the State of Florida banned? — Paul B. Kelly (@ImInSTL) November 30, 2022

None. Anyone in FL can order whatever books they want. Public schools cannot have sexually explicit instruction or pornography accessible to young children — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 30, 2022

Yep. And on that note:

Making sure sex isn't pushed on kids is not the same as banning books. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) November 30, 2022

Not stocking a public school library with pornograpbic and explicit materials isn't banning books Skippy. — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) November 30, 2022

It’s really not. Like, not even a little bit.

"Can you believe the schools don't stock porn anymore? Unbelievable" pic.twitter.com/8fUeHCe7We — GrassleyPosting LLC (@ClapForJeb) December 1, 2022

This is past the point of being just creepy. It’s just downright perverted.

You do realize you're advocating for five year olds to learn about how to have sex right and see pictures of it without parental consent, right? — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 30, 2022

Of course they do. They just don’t care.

