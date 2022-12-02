Earlier this week, Florida Governor and presumptive 2024 GOP presidential contender Ron DeSantis announced that he’s written a new book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.”

And now, the Resistance is reading through the lines and realizing that Ron DeSantis is an even bigger hypocrite than they thought he was. Because, you see, he’s promoting a new book that he’s written … after having banned a bunch of books!

Actually, Daniel, not only is it a joke, but it’s a bald-faced lie.

“Banned.” They keep using that word. We do not think it means what they think it means.

First of all:

Yep. And on that note:

It’s really not. Like, not even a little bit.

This is past the point of being just creepy. It’s just downright perverted.

Of course they do. They just don’t care.

***

***

