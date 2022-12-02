The whole “Russia collusion” narrative ultimately didn’t really pan out. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t legitimate collusion narratives out there.

Like, say, the narrative about the FBI (and therefore the DOJ) colluding with social media companies to censor content. Recall this scoop from late October:

Today, Missouri Attorney General and Senator-elect Eric Schmitt has some updates about that:

Trending

So they really ramped up right before the 2020 election, huh?

Isn’t that interesting?

Here’s more from Fox News:

“Since filing our lawsuit, we’ve uncovered troves of discovery that show a massive ‘censorship enterprise,’” Attorney General Eric Schmitt told Fox News Digital. “Now, we’re deposing top government officials, and we’re one of the first to get a look under the hood – the information we’ve uncovered through those depositions has been shocking to say the least. It’s clear from Tuesday’s deposition that the FBI has an extremely close role in working to censor freedom of speech.”

“Americans should be angered that during the 2020 election cycle, federal agencies peddled information that has since been disproven,” Attorney General Jeff Landry told Fox News Digital.

“No American should be censored by the government,” he added.

We wholeheartedly agree with that.

And someone had sure as hell better answer for it.

***

Related:

Aaron Rupar weighs in on Twitter and Facebook collaborating with DHS and the FBI

FBI demanded location data for close to 6000 phones around Capitol on January 6, and Google said ‘Sure!’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electioncensorshipCISAdisinformationElvis ChanEric SchmittFBIJeff LandryJustice DepartmentRussian disinformation