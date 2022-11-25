Following the deadly Club Q shooting, woke lefties and radical LGBTQ activists sounded the alarm about the serious threat posed to the LGBTQ community by conservatives, particularly conservatives of the parenting variety.

OK, so woke lefties and radical LGBTQ activists have been sounding the alarm about that since before the shooting, but in a perverse narrative twist, they’ve been using the shooting as a weapon to further impugn conservatives. Not only was the shooting conservatives’ fault — despite there being no real evidence as of yet that the shooter was influenced by conservative media or conservatives in general to murder a bunch of people at a nightclub — but conservatives effectively actively encouraged it. Every time a conservative criticizes “kid-friendly” drag events over the sexualization or grooming of minor children, the Woke Mob leaps into action, pointing their fingers and accusing conservatives of fomenting hate against the LGBTQ community.

That’s not what’s actually happening, of course. Not wanting your kid to be around scantily clad men dressed up as women and twerking and singing sexually explicit lyrics doesn’t mean that you hate LGBTQ people; it just means you don’t want your kids being exposed to sexually inappropriate performances. You know, because they’re kids.

But according to NBC News tech and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge, it’s not the people who want kids exposed to the sexual stuff who are wrong; it’s the parents who want to protect their kids who are the problem.

Kids frequently go to concerts with female pop stars who wear sexy outfits, perform suggestive dances, and sing lyrics about sex — the kids sing along, wear their merch, and copy their mannerisms. This is never seen as a problem but equivalent drag performances are. You know why. — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) November 24, 2022

You’re not a parent, are you, Kat? We sincerely hope you’re not a parent. Please tell us you’re not a parent …

Well, based on the rest of Tenbarge’s thread, we’d really like to believe that she was just on something when she wrote it. Alas, she and others like her will spew this kind of garbage even when they’re stone-cold sober:

The problem has never been kids exposed to sex or suggestiveness. Kids have always been welcome to watch movies with their parents that have sexual innuendo, dine at Hooters, watch cheerleaders, and pass by magazine racks that include Playboy. Have you seen some movie posters? — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) November 24, 2022

“The problem has never been kids exposed to sex or suggestiveness.” Really? That hasn’t been a problem, Kat?

Even kids themselves are allowed to depict sexiness. Look at the competitive dance circuit. Look at pageantry. Little Miss USA. Babies in “future heartbreaker” t-shirts posing with their fellow infant “girlfriends” and “boyfriends” of the opposite sex. — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) November 24, 2022

What in the hell … ?

Honey we’ve been railing against this too. Im sorry you never noticed. https://t.co/ruult9yuOB — Geisha in Limbo (@sisterinferior) November 25, 2022

Again, we sincerely hope that Kat doesn’t have any kids. And that she’s never left alone with any kids.

The PROBLEM is that drag and gender non-conformity and queerness oppose patriarchy. When gender norms are cast aside, when women are free to make their own choices, when people love each other outside the confines of heterosexuality — THAT is the problem. It’s not about the kids. — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) November 24, 2022

Part of the big lie is making it seem like queer people aren’t fit to be around children. In reality, children raised by same-sex parents are happier and more successful. It’s patriarchy that upholds child abuse and teaches girls they are only baby-makers and obedient wives. — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) November 24, 2022

Patriarchy says a man can’t wear a dress. It says that will harm children. Both of those ideas are false and rooted in fear and shame. People are beginning to recognize they have been indoctrinated by patriarchy, and those who uphold it are frantically lying about queer people. — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) November 24, 2022

Uh, who’s doing the indoctrinating here? Parents who don’t think drag shows are for kids, or people like Kat Tenbarge who push for schools to teach young kids how to explore their gender and sexuality?

Well, it won’t work. The vast majority of reasonable people see through the lies and the division. More people identify as LGBTQ than ever and you can’t hide your kids from the internet or modern society, which will expose the antiquated lies of LGBTQ hate. It’s a losing battle. — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) November 24, 2022

So just because the internet exists, parents should stop trying to safeguard their kids against sexual exploitation and predation?

Tragically, that battle has a body count. Violent individuals radicalized by online hate rooted in falsehoods and fear are killing people. Rather than stop the radicalization or limit access to killing machines, they’re doubling down in their hatred. It’s imperative to fight back — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) November 24, 2022

“Responsible gun owners and parents who don’t want their kids around adult-oriented events of an obvious sexual nature are the problem” is quite a take. Although, to be fair, it’s exactly the sort of take that NBC News employees have been vomiting up lately.

That whole thread man. Perhaps it was a mistake for news outlets to turn their entire industry over to 20 something instagram brand addicts. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2022

"Journalist" at NBC has no problem with drag shows at your child's school because Ariana Grande once made a naughty song https://t.co/DsZDfAeMft — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 25, 2022

This thing isn't happening but it actually is happening and it's good and you're going to lose. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2022

We’re not here to tell anyone how to parent, but if we may offer up a humble piece of advice for all the parents out there: please, for the love of God, do not base your parenting decisions on what people like Kat Tenbarge have decided is healthy and good for your kids. You are your child’s best advocate, their most vital protector.

Allowed by parents. Not by librarians or teachers. Who are not their parents. A big blind spot for the woke left is not recognizing the distinction between parental choices and choices made by non-parents. It's a distinction not lost on the rest of society. https://t.co/oLzA9l5EFc — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 25, 2022

Decisions made by parents are constitutionally protected and attempts to override them by the state must clear a high bar. If the challenges are permitted at all in a particular context. There's no constitutional right for a third-party to make decisions for my child. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 25, 2022

Just like I have a constitutional right over my child's health care decisions and challenges to them, requiring a judicial order, must meet a high bar. The nurse who cares for my child in the hospital doesn't magically get those same parental rights. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 25, 2022

If the issue was just parents deciding to take their 12-year-old to a drag show at a private event, it would be a fringe issue few would care about. People have long done that. The issue came when parental control over the material to which their children were subject was eroded — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 25, 2022

That's why the big flashpoint has been curriculum in classrooms. The pushback from woke teachers and woke-sympathetic others has been to tell parents to butt-out of curriculum choices and demonize parents who show up to school board meetings to voice disagreement with choices. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 25, 2022

They gave up on trying to convince parents to voluntarily accept woke ideology and decided to go straight to the children during the time of day when parents weren't present and had less immediate control. And it didn't work out. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 25, 2022

Even parents who may otherwise be sympathetic to your cause, who might voluntarily teach woke things, resent you trying to take decisions away from them and do controversial things involving your child when they're not there. It becomes not even about the original subject but — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 25, 2022

rather your bullshit, scheming attempt to do things involving their children without their consent. Regardless of what that is. Try to bring their children to a church, synagogue, or mosque without their consent and you'll get angry pushback too. Because it's not your child. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 25, 2022

All our children are not belong to people like Kat Tenbarge. Let’s make sure it stays that way.

Update:

We had to include this little revelation from Stephen L. Miller:

We must fight back against hate. Well here we are. https://t.co/gdLAwIAm0r pic.twitter.com/flgAQLofZN — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2022

Awkward.

