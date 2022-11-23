As we told you earlier, Elon Musk called out Business Insider for publishing a bogus story about FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried “reportedly [owning] a $100 million stake in Elon Musk’s Twitter.” Insider global editor-in-chief Nich Carlson defended his publication’s journalistic malpractice, claiming that the word “reportedly” is effectively a pass for spreading disinformation. And besides: Business Insider was only reporting on what Semafor had reported earlier.

Just as an FYI to Nich Carlson, pointing out that Semafor reported it first does not make it OK. It actually makes it worse. See, here’s the thing about Semafor:

Sam Bankman-Fried owns a massive stake in Semafor. How ’bout that?

Trending

Needless to say, Elon Musk has some thoughts about that, too:

Inquiring minds wanna know.

For the record, here’s what is supposed to pass for a disclosure in the Semafor article:

That doesn’t disclose much, does it? Certainly doesn’t disclose what the public has a right to know, especially in light of Semafor’s reporting on Musk having financial ties to Sam Bankman-Fried. Maybe Elon Musk can get Ben to clear it all up for us:

Oooooooooooooh snap.

Same, man. Same.

But seriously, Ben:

Just answer the question.

Show us the money, Ben.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ben smithElon MuskinvestmentSam Bankman-FriedSemafortwitter