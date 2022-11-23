Young Turk Cenk Uygur is a tough guy. Or at least he thinks he is. He thinks he can beat up Joe Rogan, remember.

Anyway, Mr. Tough Guy recently went off on a tear against Republicans and conservatives who have voiced their concerns about the sexualization of children and “gender-affirming” “health care” leaving lifelong physical and emotional scars on children. According to Cenk, the reason for their vocal opposition to those things is that they are, in fact, projecting their own pedophilic tendencies onto the Left as a way of avoiding the truth about themselves, where the truth is that they love child molesters and themselves want to molest kids.

Oh, and also, Tim Pool wears a beanie to keep his pedophilia confined to his brain:

Breaking news!

Cenk Uygur is having a massive mental meltdown!

Falsely accuses @Timcast and all republicans of being pedophiles!

Holy shit! pic.twitter.com/NWdGy6Upqb — Dame Pesos 🌮 (@cenkpesos) November 22, 2022

Woooooow.

Does that work? If you wear a beanie, does it trap the pedophilia inside? https://t.co/mh8Xlz2MPh — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) November 23, 2022

"Tim Pool wears a beanie to hide all the pedophilia in his head" is actually an all timer lmao https://t.co/PfMCiHmHf7 — CozyGuy SantaPost (@PetriClub) November 23, 2022

Has Cenk ever considered switching to decaf? Because now seems like it’d be a good time to do that.

You guys keep accusing LGBTQ+ community and teachers of being pedophiles and groomers because of your sick political agenda, and now your feelings are hurt when I fight back? I welcome your hatred. Part you left out of that clip was overwhelming evidence of right-wing pedophiles! https://t.co/9HRt50dvZ4 — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 23, 2022

For your information, here’s the part that Cenk thinks renders his remarks totally sane and normal and not at all unhinged:

Who were the biggest pedophiles and groomers in the country? Catholic priests. Who was the biggest pedophile in American politics? Dennis Hastert, Republican Speaker of the House. Biggest pedophile in America? Jeffrey Epstein, friend of Trump and Musk. Right-wing does projection. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 23, 2022

OK, let’s just unpack that for a minute.

It’s probably safe to say that the majority of Catholic priests are not sexual predators. Also, Catholic priests are not inherently right-wing. There are actually a lot of left-wing Catholic priests out there. Not that being conservative or liberal is an indicator of a penchant for pedophilia.

Which brings us to Dennis Hastert. Yes, Hastert was a Republican, but that’s not why he was a sick freak. Moreover, there have been plenty of Democratic politicians who were/are sexual predators, including some who preyed/prey upon children.

And as far as Jeffrey Epstein is concerned, if you’re going to go after him for being a “friend” of Donald Trump, then acknowledge that Trump was a proud liberal Democrat until he decided to try his luck at the GOP presidential nomination. Acknowledge that Bill Clinton was on extremely friendly terms with Jeffrey Epstein. Acknowledge that there’s no evidence as of yet that Elon Musk, who isn’t “right-wing,” was friends with Epstein, let alone that the extent of his interaction with Epstein was any more than once being at the same party at the same time. As a general rule, if you’re gonna play the Jeffrey Epstein card, you’d better be prepared to defend all the liberal celebrities who palled around with him over the years.

Wait? That makes it better? 😂 — Appleseed (@Applese15910480) November 23, 2022

Yeah, it doesn’t make it better. It just makes Cenk Uygur look even worse. Because instead of just agreeing that sexual grooming of children and pedophilia is wrong, he’s grasping for Republican squirrels. If you think about it, he’s actually doing what he’s accusing Tim Pool and other Republicans/conservatives of doing.

Awkward.

And speaking of awkward:

If Tim is projecting, what do we call this exactly?!

https://t.co/jPfTLYoXCH — Dallas Nitz (@Nitzy14) November 23, 2022

Creepy. We call it creepy.

***

