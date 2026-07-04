Nikita Bier Goes Full 'Merica: X Demonetizes Fake Accounts Stirring Division on Independence Day

The Director of Product at X, Nikita Bier, is feeling very 'Merica today after demonetizing accounts who seek to cause unrest in America.

How it feels demonetizing accounts that pretend to be Americans and attempt to divide us



Happy 4th pic.twitter.com/FmtqWUuJnn — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) July 4, 2026

Advertisement

Has there ever been a better Independence Day message?

This is a disaster for them https://t.co/DhQ4qs7YtU — Serf (@TheRoyalSerf) July 4, 2026

It's so good.

A social media platform fighting for our country?



Unheard of.



That’s why 𝕏 is the best place to be. https://t.co/9kHPiTuD6s — Jack (@jackunheard) July 4, 2026

Thank goodness for Elon.

no one enjoys doing their job more than nikita. keep up doing the good work 👍🏻 https://t.co/bsjFo5BwSC — 𝐌𝚰𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐄𝐋 𓃵 (@Saintmickey07) July 4, 2026

He's protecting America for us all.

Europeans will never get this!

Merica. Happy 250 birthday https://t.co/FaI1EE0J6N — Alladdin (@Alladdin1983) July 4, 2026

The European mind could never grasp this.

Remove “attempt to divide us” it’s much cleaner. https://t.co/UIr4Q1bAEy — 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 ~🎙️🇺🇸 (@RogueLou18) July 4, 2026

Never leaving this app https://t.co/xHbuf1gbTl — Noble Brown🗡 (@NobleBrown) July 4, 2026

Never, ever.

I approve of this message https://t.co/J3J6s46ymv — Tim (Retired Young Now What) (@RetiredYoungNW) July 4, 2026

Nikita is a patriot. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/2DUcv4xYNE — Melissa the Hopeful🏠Homemaker (@BiblicalBeauty) July 4, 2026

Don't stop now.

This is good.

So many of the big political/ race-baiting accounts on here that post US news are based out of other countries https://t.co/4rSNFbCgGh — C. West (@WestttC_) July 4, 2026

Those are the accounts Nikita is referring to.

I wanna work for this team. https://t.co/BLi804EgOa — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) July 4, 2026

Here is one from Pakistan for ya!https://t.co/k4YEhpXRlq — ⭕ Brock Pierson (@brockpierson) July 4, 2026

Nikita is bopping them in real time.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.