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Nikita Bier Goes Full 'Merica: X Demonetizes Fake Accounts Stirring Division on Independence Day

justmindy
justmindy | 4:55 PM on July 04, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

The Director of Product at X, Nikita Bier, is feeling very 'Merica today after demonetizing accounts who seek to cause unrest in America.

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Has there ever been a better Independence Day message?

It's so good.

Thank goodness for Elon.

He's protecting America for us all. 

The European mind could never grasp this.

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Never, ever.

Don't stop now.

Those are the accounts Nikita is referring to. 

Nikita is bopping them in real time.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS ELON MUSK USA X AMERICA 250

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