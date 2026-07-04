Nikita Bier Goes Full 'Merica: X Demonetizes Fake Accounts Stirring Division on Independence Day

The Director of Product at X, Nikita Bier, is feeling very 'Merica today after demonetizing accounts who seek to cause unrest in America.
How it feels demonetizing accounts that pretend to be Americans and attempt to divide us— Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) July 4, 2026
Happy 4th pic.twitter.com/FmtqWUuJnn
Has there ever been a better Independence Day message?
This is a disaster for them https://t.co/DhQ4qs7YtU— Serf (@TheRoyalSerf) July 4, 2026
Hero. https://t.co/ocxMeDTK16— Dr Manhattva (@Manhattva) July 4, 2026
Hysterically Accurate— Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) July 4, 2026
😂💯🇺🇸 https://t.co/PQahEchhXQ
It's so good.
A social media platform fighting for our country?— Jack (@jackunheard) July 4, 2026
Unheard of.
That’s why 𝕏 is the best place to be. https://t.co/9kHPiTuD6s
Thank goodness for Elon.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/NblfoHhh3Y— The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) July 4, 2026
Modern day patriot. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/2e8WCXDyCN— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 4, 2026
no one enjoys doing their job more than nikita. keep up doing the good work 👍🏻 https://t.co/bsjFo5BwSC— 𝐌𝚰𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐄𝐋 𓃵 (@Saintmickey07) July 4, 2026
He's protecting America for us all.
Europeans will never get this!— Alladdin (@Alladdin1983) July 4, 2026
Merica. Happy 250 birthday https://t.co/FaI1EE0J6N
The European mind could never grasp this.
Remove “attempt to divide us” it’s much cleaner. https://t.co/UIr4Q1bAEy— 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 ~🎙️🇺🇸 (@RogueLou18) July 4, 2026
Git 'em, Nikita! https://t.co/cCPXEHq3Fr— NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) July 4, 2026
Never leaving this app https://t.co/xHbuf1gbTl— Noble Brown🗡 (@NobleBrown) July 4, 2026
Never, ever.
I approve of this message https://t.co/J3J6s46ymv— Tim (Retired Young Now What) (@RetiredYoungNW) July 4, 2026
Nikita is a patriot. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/2DUcv4xYNE— Melissa the Hopeful🏠Homemaker (@BiblicalBeauty) July 4, 2026
MOOOOAAAAAR! https://t.co/9rqFLcjr5z— Ryan Johnson×͜× (@McgregorJonryan) July 4, 2026
Don't stop now.
This is good.— C. West (@WestttC_) July 4, 2026
So many of the big political/ race-baiting accounts on here that post US news are based out of other countries https://t.co/4rSNFbCgGh
Those are the accounts Nikita is referring to.
I wanna work for this team. https://t.co/BLi804EgOa— Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) July 4, 2026
July 4, 2026
Here is one from Pakistan for ya!https://t.co/k4YEhpXRlq— ⭕ Brock Pierson (@brockpierson) July 4, 2026
July 4, 2026
Nikita is bopping them in real time.
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