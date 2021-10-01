Has anyone checked on Cenk Uygur lately? Probably not, seeing as nobody likes him.

Just for giggles, though, we took a look, and Cenk is as Cenky as ever. Lately he’s got his eye on Joe Rogan, and for what it’s worth, Cenk is fully committed to the bit:

Cenk Uygur doesn’t think that Joe Rogan can defend himself from Cenk Uygur’s awesome physique:

We assume that we’re not supposed to be laughing right now.

You’re sounding pretty Trump-esque there, Cenk. Boasting about your toughness and insulting critics’ masculinity.

Honestly, this is hilarious.

Badum-ch!

