Wesley Hedgepeth is a Virginia-based social studies teacher as well as President-elect of the National Council for the Social Studies. And as a Virginia-based social studies teacher as well as President-elect of the National Council for the Social Studies, he’s very concerned about the havoc that GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin is wreaking on the public school system.

And we’re very fortunate that we have Wesley to bring outrages like this to our attention:

Holy crap, you guys. Glenn Youngkin is erasing Martin Luther King Jr. from Virginia’s public elementary school curriculum? What kind of racist, anti-history monster is he?

Utterly.

Wesley’s gotten lots of likes and quote-retweets from people who are outraged at Glenn YoungKKKin.

As it turns out, we should all be very concerned. But not about Glenn Youngkin; about agenda-driven lying liars like Wesley Hedgepeth, who — surprise! — isn’t being forthright with his followers about Youngkin.

Yeah … it doesn’t sound like Youngkin’s school board minions are trying to erase Martin Luther King Jr. or the Civil Rights movement or Black History … if they are, we’re not really seeing it in the final redraft of the K-12 standards, dated 11/10/2022.

Attention is definitely a big part of it. Being a terrible person is probably an even bigger part.

A terrible person with absolutely no sense of shame.

***

