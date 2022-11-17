Wesley Hedgepeth is a Virginia-based social studies teacher as well as President-elect of the National Council for the Social Studies. And as a Virginia-based social studies teacher as well as President-elect of the National Council for the Social Studies, he’s very concerned about the havoc that GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin is wreaking on the public school system.

And we’re very fortunate that we have Wesley to bring outrages like this to our attention:

The proposed Standards by @GovernorVA removes MLK, Jr. from the elementary curriculum. This selective erasure of one of the most prominent people of color in American history calls into question this entire revision of the proposed Standards. #erasure https://t.co/AQaGsXt5u6 pic.twitter.com/u2zigj2aZs — Wesley Hedgepeth (@wehedge) November 15, 2022

Holy crap, you guys. Glenn Youngkin is erasing Martin Luther King Jr. from Virginia’s public elementary school curriculum? What kind of racist, anti-history monster is he?

This is what happens when we let them demonize the idea of “woke”. Eventually they just erase us from history. https://t.co/Mc690HjBpI — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) November 17, 2022

The @GovernorVA administration will go down as one of the most incompetent ever. It’s real hubris that he believes he can stop teaching elementary kids about MLK yet indoctrinate them in confederate folklore all over the commonwealth without protest. He is out of touch. https://t.co/kvNEE8MSnN — Don Scott (@DonScott757) November 17, 2022

Utterly shameful and repulsive. https://t.co/q7bq0BuXTv — Crisis Reveals Character🤘🇺🇦 (@eyesoftexas) November 17, 2022

Utterly.

Wesley’s gotten lots of likes and quote-retweets from people who are outraged at Glenn YoungKKKin.

Concerned? You can send public comments for the VA Board of Education to:

[email protected] — Wesley Hedgepeth (@wehedge) November 15, 2022

As it turns out, we should all be very concerned. But not about Glenn Youngkin; about agenda-driven lying liars like Wesley Hedgepeth, who — surprise! — isn’t being forthright with his followers about Youngkin.

False. A simple search in the draft history standards document immediately demonstrates that MLK is referenced throughout the curriculum. Here are the receipts: pic.twitter.com/6yRBWognGu — Macaulay Porter (@macaulayporter) November 17, 2022

Yeah … it doesn’t sound like Youngkin’s school board minions are trying to erase Martin Luther King Jr. or the Civil Rights movement or Black History … if they are, we’re not really seeing it in the final redraft of the K-12 standards, dated 11/10/2022.

what's the point of the original tweeter lying about this? just for the attention? https://t.co/EZl28AzrOH — cc (@cc_fla) November 17, 2022

Attention is definitely a big part of it. Being a terrible person is probably an even bigger part.

Why haven’t you deleted this yet? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) November 17, 2022

A terrible person with absolutely no sense of shame.

***

