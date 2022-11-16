Not that anyone was really asking for it (OK, maybe some people here and there were asking for it), but last night, Donald Trump put the speculation surrounding his big announcement to rest and confirmed at Mar a Lago that he is indeed running for president once again in 2024. Hopefully his campaign will turn out to be one of those that not only kicks off early, but flames out early, too. He had his turn. Time to give someone else a chance. Hopefully someone who won’t lose to an old coot with pudding for brains and then spend the next several years throwing conspiratorial temper tantrums.

Aaaaaaanyway, you may have noticed that even some of his most vocal defenders are rolling their eyes and shaking their heads at Trump’s announcement, just as they were when he started going after Ron DeSantis — a guy who could actually beat a Democrat in a presidential race — last week. For what it’s worth, the New York Post couldn’t really be categorized as a rah-rah-MAGA-Donald-Trump-is-the-greatest outlet, so it makes sense that they’d be over him by now.

Well, they’re really extra-super-duper over him now:

Their frustration and exhaustion is palpable. It’s also extremely relatable.

NYPost not interested in Season 2 https://t.co/yT70KjSyyy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 16, 2022

Season 1 was difficult enough.

The Post, like the rest of us, is tired of the lazy sequels https://t.co/5Ssh9iihyq — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) November 16, 2022

They’re legit over this guy.

The New York Post calls Mar-a-Lago his "resort and classified documents library." https://t.co/VpBaBPAkaK — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) November 16, 2022

The Post is getting sassy https://t.co/Q7d640Gkxj — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) November 16, 2022

Totally understandable.

When they’re right, they’re right.

