Former President Donald Trump’s big announcement at Mar-a-Lago was spoiled a little bit early when we learned that he’d filed the FEC paperwork to run for president in 2024:

It's official: Trump files FEC paperwork to seek the presidency in 2024. pic.twitter.com/IoSI3JhUqW — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) November 16, 2022

And now, the main event:

Trump takes the stage at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/TPy73Mqlk7 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 16, 2022

"Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the next President and First Lady of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump!" pic.twitter.com/tXL8zMhhAG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 16, 2022

Trump: “America’s comeback starts right now” — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 16, 2022

Trump begins his campaign launch by talking about the "Golden Age" that America reached by the end of his presidency — energy dominance, low unemployment (pre-pandemic), global power — and how it was squandered by Biden and the Democrats. It's going to be a fun 2024 campaign… — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 16, 2022

TRUMP: The world was at peace, America was prospering, and our country was on track for an amazing future— because I made big promises to the American People and, unlike other Presidents, I kept my promises." pic.twitter.com/w07RxV39J4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 16, 2022

"I kept my promises. I kept them." – President Trump #TrumpAnnouncement — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) November 16, 2022

Vacation over I guess. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 16, 2022

Trump has gotten better at delivering a teleprompter speech, which will serve him well. He was really bad at it before. — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 16, 2022

Trump is in presidential mode. — Kambree (@KamVTV) November 16, 2022

Trump: “We are here tonight to declare it does not have to be this way … This decline we do not have to accept.” — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 16, 2022

"The decline of America is being forced upon us by Biden and the radical left lunatics running the government" – Trump https://t.co/iavhQUDDXl — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 16, 2022

TRUMP: "Now we have a president who falls asleep at global conferences…" pic.twitter.com/wRIYY5TkPc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 16, 2022

Trump says Republicans have won the House. I haven't seen anyone project that yet. But, well, yeah.#TrumpAnnouncement — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) November 16, 2022

Cillizza, try to keep up. It’s a done deal.

Is there anyone who loves a press conference more than Trump? — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 16, 2022

"We're going to keep it very elegant" says Trump about 2024 campaign, saying he will not call the press "fake news." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 16, 2022

TRUMP: "In the midterms, my endorsement success rate was 232 wins and only 22 losses. You don‘t hear that from the media." pic.twitter.com/Y7VU8v54KF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 16, 2022

Best line so far … ‘We fired Nancy Pelosi.’ 😂 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 16, 2022

TRUMP: "We've taken over Congress. Nancy Pelosi has been fired. Isn't that nice?" pic.twitter.com/oWvw95Xpzt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 16, 2022

There it is. The announcement no credible republicans asked for or wanted. Trump is back – and he could very well be President again. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) November 16, 2022

You worked for him until 5 minutes ago https://t.co/GQbMve9lgO — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 16, 2022

Trump: "They want you to focus on global warming that may harm us in 300 years and not nuclear war that could wipe us out in an instant. Biden is leading us to the brink of nuclear war" — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 16, 2022

TRUMP: "China, Russia, Iran, & North Korea were in check. They respected the United States & quite honestly, they respected me." pic.twitter.com/mkBUxtuAoo — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) November 16, 2022

BREAKING: Donald Trump: "I am tonight again announcing my candidacy for President of the United States." #TrumpAnnouncement. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 16, 2022

Trump just announced that, as expected, he's running for president. pic.twitter.com/6XH7BKeNf3 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 16, 2022

President Trump announced he is officially running for President in 2024. — Kambree (@KamVTV) November 16, 2022

“I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States.” -Donald J. Trump 11/15/2022 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 16, 2022

It's happening. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) November 16, 2022

THERE IT IS! TRUMP: "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States!" pic.twitter.com/BaULct2DcP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 16, 2022

Trump makes it official for 2024.

I’m glad he pushed Walker’s run-off. Wished he would have mentioned historic GOP gains w minority voters and women also. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 16, 2022

Donald Trump gives list of his many accomplishments, hits on the issues and then announces his candidacy for president in 2024. No harping on 2020. Keep it that way and you can win. #TrumpAnnouncement. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 16, 2022

"This will not be my campaign. This will be our campaign all together." Says the only force big enough to take on America's challenges is the American people. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 16, 2022

'The Washington establishment wants to silence us but we will not let them do that.' — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 16, 2022

Trump sounds like he did for his first joint address to Congress. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) November 16, 2022

"I will fight like no one has ever fought before." — Donald Trump#TrumpAnnouncement — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) November 16, 2022

'just as I promised in 2016, I am your voice…first we have to get out of this ditch.' — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 16, 2022

One week after the midterms, the 2024 race has begun. https://t.co/zZdBMRU0Q7 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) November 16, 2022

Orange man back ™ — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 16, 2022

We haven’t heard anything yet about Trump starting a new party, so we’re guessing he’s running as a Republican.

Only about 700 days until Election Day 2024.

