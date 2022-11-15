Former President Donald Trump’s big announcement at Mar-a-Lago was spoiled a little bit early when we learned that he’d filed the FEC paperwork to run for president in 2024:

And now, the main event:

Trending

Cillizza, try to keep up. It’s a done deal.

We haven’t heard anything yet about Trump starting a new party, so we’re guessing he’s running as a Republican.

Only about 700 days until Election Day 2024.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2024candidateDonald TrumpFECMar-a-Lago