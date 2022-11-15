It’s not very often that the New York Times gets something right, so when they do, they deserve to get props from us for it. Unfortunately, if they’re getting props from us, it’s a safe bet that the Left is very, very angry.

That certainly seems to be the case with regard to a recent New York Times piece that shines a light on the fact that subjecting teens (or even younger kids) to “gender affirmation” treatment such as puberty blockers can have serious and long-term effects on those kids’ health.

More from the New York Times:

But as an increasing number of adolescents identify as transgender — in the United States, an estimated 300,000 ages 13 to 17 and an untold number who are younger — concerns are growing among some medical professionals about the consequences of the drugs, a New York Times examination found. The questions are fueling government reviews in Europe, prompting a push for more research and leading some prominent specialists to reconsider at what age to prescribe them and for how long. A small number of doctors won’t recommend them at all.

Dutch doctors first offered puberty blockers to transgender adolescents three decades ago, typically following up with hormone treatment to help patients transition. Since then, the practice has spread to other countries, with varying protocols, little documentation of outcomes and no government approval of the drugs for that use, including by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

But there is emerging evidence of potential harm from using blockers, according to reviews of scientific papers and interviews with more than 50 doctors and academic experts around the world.

The drugs suppress estrogen and testosterone, hormones that help develop the reproductive system but also affect the bones, the brain and other parts of the body.

We’re not medical professionals or anything, but we feel like giving teens drugs that can screw up their physical and mental development might not be the best idea.

And you believe that, you’re a transphobic bigot. And if you report on it, well, you’re a transphobic bigot.

“Drawing attention to long-term health problems for young people is ‘despicable,’ but liberally prescribing drugs that cause those long-term health problems is good” is certainly a take. As is “The New York Times is a right-wing rag.”

Heh.

For what it’s worth, the New York Times has managed to nevertheless persist despite all the criticism conservatives have thrown at it, so chances are pretty good that they’ll weather this radical trans activist storm as well. And, if they’re smart, they’ll be willing to weather the radical trans activist storm going forward as well, because, quite frankly, we need more honesty from the MSM.

Glenn Greenwald, for one, wholeheartedly agrees:

Amen.

***

