We spent a decent amount of time during the primary season calling out Democratic leadership for their hypocrisy. OK, we do that all the time, during every season. But in this case, we’re specifically talking about calling out Chuck Schumer et al. for spending tons of donors’ money to promote the hell out of MAGA candidates in GOP races while pretending to be terrified about the threat that MAGA poses to Our Democracy.

Once those MAGA candidates were locked in as the GOP nominees, the MSM stepped up to run tons of pieces about how awful those candidates were. Many of those pieces included musings on how those candidates were actually potentially even more dangerous and Trumpier than Donald Trump himself.

Well, the midterms are over now, and the media have turned their attention to the 2024 elections, especially the presidential election. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was already on a lot of people’s minds as a possible Republican presidential contender, and after he blew Charlie Crist out of the water and flipped Florida deep red, there’s even more speculation about him getting into the presidential race — and winning. As it stands right now, DeSantis probably poses the biggest threat to Joe Biden in 2024 (or Kamala Harris or whoever the Democrats end up putting up there). And that means there’s no time to waste when it comes to painting DeSantis as Worse Than Trump. National Review’s Jim Geraghty is warning us right now to brace ourselves for the coming onslaught of hot “DeSantis is actually worse than Trump” takes from intellectually dishonest hacks who are terrified of Ron DeSantis’ potential to get the GOP back on track.

Read this thread, folks. It’s a good one:

Just like they did back in 2016.

Trending

Some of us tried to warn them, but they refused to listen. They refused to acknowledge that Hillary Clinton was such an awful candidate, she was probably the only person who could lose to freaking Donald Trump.

Hey … GOP voters? Don’t fall for the Dems’ tricks this time, OK? Conservatism literally can’t afford it.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2024DemocratsDonald TrumpGOPJim GeraghtyrepublicansRon DeSantis