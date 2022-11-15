Apparently the Venice Pride Festival took place this past weekend in Venice, Florida. And the Republican Party of Sarasota County had some major problems with it, those homophobic, transphobic bigots!

Sarasota Republicans freak out! They’re such wusses, aren’t they? Freaking out over a pride festival. That’s so typical.

So, what were they all worked up about? Some guys in dresses? What’s the big deal?

Actually, what was going on there was kind of a big deal. A huge deal, even:

“An outrageous and unacceptable display went on Sunday at the Venice Pride Festival that requires a full investigation. A display of rainbow-colored dildos were for sale at a sidewalk booth with children walking by, while a pair of drag queens in thongs, tutus and spike heels danced lasciviously in front of the gazebo in Centennial Park,” [Jack Brill, acting Chair of the Republican Party of Sarasota County] said. While similar goods can be found in any mall with a Spencer’s, Brill said this was a matter of public concern because booths were found at a community event held on public property. “This was done on Venice city property with a Venice city permit approved by staff and promoted on the Venice government website. All of this is wildly unacceptable,” Brill said. “We are demanding a full investigation be launched into this affront to our children and our community. We need to know who approved it and who oversaw such a travesty.”

Gotta love the framing from the headline for that story, though. “Sarasota Republicans freak out.” Makes them sound like they just overreacted to some drag queens walking around as opposed to grown men in thongs selling rainbow-colored dildos at a supposedly family-friendly event.

We’ve seen this happen before, and so has Christina Pushaw, who called out Florida Politics for making the Sarasota GOP out to be the bad guy in this scenario:

Headline: "Sex toys were sold by drag queens at the event" which children attended Florida Democrat comms guy: "REPUBLICANS POUNCE" https://t.co/rkXBLEwyNS — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 15, 2022

Why is the story always Republicans or conservatives reacting to something genuinely outrageous rather than the actual genuinely outrageous thing?

BTW, this is why people freaked out, and not only Republicans: https://t.co/WyY6WOkMCK — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 15, 2022

Any sane adult of any political persuasion should freak out at something like this:

Words I never thought I’d write… Dildo ring toss game for kids at a pride event Full story: https://t.co/FwDzv3gTi8 pic.twitter.com/F1fq7mPIRD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 14, 2022

Good Lord.

how dare responsible adults notice — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) November 15, 2022

Republicans = any normal person who finds out what’s happening It seems strange to turn parents & grandparents into a voting block against the democrats but, if they insist.. — Adam Foster (@AdamFostermusic) November 15, 2022

As the midterm elections last week demonstrated pretty conclusively, Florida voters do care very much about hot-button issues, particularly as far as their children are concerned. Maybe, just maybe, Sarasota County Republicans are onto something.

