After Donald Trump went absolutely, insanely nuclear on Ron DeSantis — or “Ron DeSanctimonious,” as he prefers to call him now — The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson discovered a strange new respect for the Florida Governor:

Ron DeSantis is the leading Never Trump candidate in the nation. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 11, 2022

Oh reeeeeeeally, Rick? You’d like that, wouldn’t you? Too bad that DeSantis, unlike you, has been solid in his conservatism and consistent in his principles this entire time.

That must be why you constantly bash him. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 11, 2022

If we may take a little jaunt down Memory Lane:

Why would anyone give Rick or The Lincoln Project or any of their cohorts any money? Today: “DeSantis is the leading Never Trump candidate”, but in the past: pic.twitter.com/xn8qFwNYeX — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 11, 2022

Oh, and who could forget this shining moment in a sea of shining moments for the Lincoln Project?

Those guys made ads with children convulsing in beds to accuse DeSantis of harming minors — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 11, 2022

Ahem:

We see you, Rick. We know exactly who we are. You can’t unring the bell, and you can’t come back into the clubhouse.

Bless your heart, Rick. There must be stuff a hell of a lot stronger than beer in that Confederate cooler of yours if you honestly think we’re just going to forget everything you and your perv-protecting pals at The Lincoln Project have done over the past several years.

Ha ha.. just LMFAO you're not getting back through the door. You're gargling Al Sharpton's balls. https://t.co/36Obs9pBLE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 11, 2022

Hope it was worth it, Rick.

Rick is so transparent, trying to tar DeSantis as a Cheney/Kinzinger because he thinks it'll release the hounds. Lol, no. — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) November 11, 2022

The only hounds Rick Wilson will be releasing are ultimately going to tear him and The Lincoln Project to shreds.

You're not coming through back that door. Ever. Enjoy your MSNBC hits. You earned them. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 11, 2022

Don’t worry about Rick. He’s gonna milk every last drop he can out of his grift before he cuts and runs:

The big orange goon isn't the only one making an announcement next week. There's something I've been working on you'll be very, very interested to learn about, and you can be among the first to know by signing up. https://t.co/1gjAwSr67b — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 11, 2022

Some things never change.

