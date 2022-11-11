After Donald Trump went absolutely, insanely nuclear on Ron DeSantis — or “Ron DeSanctimonious,” as he prefers to call him now — The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson discovered a strange new respect for the Florida Governor:

Oh reeeeeeeally, Rick? You’d like that, wouldn’t you? Too bad that DeSantis, unlike you, has been solid in his conservatism and consistent in his principles this entire time.

If we may take a little jaunt down Memory Lane:

Oh, and who could forget this shining moment in a sea of shining moments for the Lincoln Project?

Ahem:

We see you, Rick. We know exactly who we are. You can’t unring the bell, and you can’t come back into the clubhouse.

Bless your heart, Rick. There must be stuff a hell of a lot stronger than beer in that Confederate cooler of yours if you honestly think we’re just going to forget everything you and your perv-protecting pals at The Lincoln Project have done over the past several years.

Hope it was worth it, Rick.

The only hounds Rick Wilson will be releasing are ultimately going to tear him and The Lincoln Project to shreds.

Don’t worry about Rick. He’s gonna milk every last drop he can out of his grift before he cuts and runs:

Some things never change.

***

