As we told you earlier, MSNBC’s Katy Tur put the idea out there that John Fetterman should run for president. Because apparently Joe Biden isn’t incoherent enough for the Democrats.

Well, it looks like MSNBC is just chock-full of brilliant ideas today:

Chris Jansing: "A top Democrat suggested to me, watch for Tim Ryan years in the future to run for president." MSNBC panelist: "What about if we pair up Liz Cheney and Stacey Abrams?… That would be exciting." pic.twitter.com/lsrTvPiWw7 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 10, 2022

Voto Latino President Maria Teresa Kumar: “Well, what about if we pair up Liz Cheney and Stacey Abrams and actually start talking about universal voting and election reform? I could see them doing kind of a ‘czar’ thing with the administration that’s completely bipartisan. That would be exciting.”

Liz Cheney and Stacey Abrams. “Completely bipartisan.” “Exciting.” Sure, Jan.

These are literally some of the dumbest people in politics. https://t.co/Z5xwyu3dQY — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 10, 2022

And Lord knows the competition out there is stiff.

Where would we be without MSNBC around to lift our spirits?

😂 thanks, I needed that. — Lisa ❤️️ Liberty (@LisaLuvsLiberty) November 10, 2022

Lol — Scott Kinney (@kidkosmic) November 10, 2022

Let’s just pause for a moment to appreciate the hilarity of such a proposal.

A presidential candidate who could not win their home state? Ok. — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) November 10, 2022

Could be pretty entertaining, actually …

"What about if we pair up Liz Cheney and Stacey Abrams?… That would be exciting." Yes, flaming train wrecks usually are pretty exciting. — Ellen Page (aka Dave) (@Mimic) November 10, 2022

That’s a fair point.

Do it and be legends.

Cheney partnering with an "election denier" running mate would be a perfect full circle — MJ (@MJ_GOP) November 10, 2022

