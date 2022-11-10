As we told you earlier, MSNBC’s Katy Tur put the idea out there that John Fetterman should run for president. Because apparently Joe Biden isn’t incoherent enough for the Democrats.

Well, it looks like MSNBC is just chock-full of brilliant ideas today:

Voto Latino President Maria Teresa Kumar: “Well, what about if we pair up Liz Cheney and Stacey Abrams and actually start talking about universal voting and election reform? I could see them doing kind of a ‘czar’ thing with the administration that’s completely bipartisan. That would be exciting.”

Liz Cheney and Stacey Abrams. “Completely bipartisan.” “Exciting.” Sure, Jan.

And Lord knows the competition out there is stiff.

Where would we be without MSNBC around to lift our spirits?

Let’s just pause for a moment to appreciate the hilarity of such a proposal.

Could be pretty entertaining, actually …

That’s a fair point.

Do it and be legends.

