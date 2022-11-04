Winter is coming.

But even before winter, Twitter layoffs are coming. Big ones, if the reports are true.

A week into Elon Musk’s ownership, mass layoffs begin at Twitter https://t.co/5pdw0QFUZP — Vox (@voxdotcom) November 4, 2022

Boy, you hate to see it. Won’t someone please think of the poor Twitter employees? The same poor Twitter employees who were responsible for deciding which Twitter users were more equal than other conservative users?

Well, for what it’s worth, Rolling Stone politics reporter Nikke McCann Ramirez is thinking of the poor Twitter employees. Not just because she feels bad for them, but also because firing Twitter employees is a dangerous threat to our democracy, especially because of the whole blue-check thing:

just so were all clear, Musk is firing half of Twitter's staff, including huge swaths of their content moderation capability, four days before opening up identity-confirmation-free verification to the whole website which will happen…the day before a national election. — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) November 4, 2022

And just in case we’re not clear, Nikki suggests you let NBC News’ “dystopia beat” reporter Ben Collins sum up where we’re at for you:

ben sums it up quite nicely here https://t.co/rdbLm90LgG — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) November 4, 2022

Yes, firing crappy Twitter employees who have played a major role in turning Twitter into a one-sided cesspool could be considered either cosmically stupid or historically malicious, or maybe both. But there’s nothing wrong with employees at one of the world’s biggest social media platform actively work to shut down voices that dissent from their preferred narrative in the name of “safety”!

Honestly, we can’t with these people. So we won’t with these people.

Journalists Against Free Speech — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 4, 2022

It is absolutely incredible to see the blue check meltdown over having to share twitter with plebs… https://t.co/IDfMQdV3rl — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) November 4, 2022

This is just silly. I know blue checks are upset about losing their perceived prestige; when you've been privileged, equality is unpleasant. But "the day before a national election"? What do you think is going to happen on Twitter in 24 hours that will affect the election? — Heretical Libertarian (@JoeDan1024) November 4, 2022

Nothing is going to happen on Twitter in 24 hours that will affect the election. But stunning and brave journalists like Nikki McCann Ramirez and Ben Collins have been relying for so long on using fear to promote liberal agendas, they don’t know what to do if there’s a chance they’ll lose the vastly overwhelming advantage Twitter has afforded them, at least until Elon Musk blew into town. They’re terrified at the prospect of not being able to terrify people.

This is pure conspiracy theorizing and yet it's still allowed on twitter. WTF @elonmusk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 4, 2022

Okay, so her freedom of speech isn't imoportant? — precious cinnamon bun 🐀 (@KainXVII) November 4, 2022

Get it?

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!