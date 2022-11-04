Winter is coming.

But even before winter, Twitter layoffs are coming. Big ones, if the reports are true.

Boy, you hate to see it. Won’t someone please think of the poor Twitter employees? The same poor Twitter employees who were responsible for deciding which Twitter users were more equal than other conservative users?

Well, for what it’s worth, Rolling Stone politics reporter Nikke McCann Ramirez is thinking of the poor Twitter employees. Not just because she feels bad for them, but also because firing Twitter employees is a dangerous threat to our democracy, especially because of the whole blue-check thing:

And just in case we’re not clear, Nikki suggests you let NBC News’ “dystopia beat” reporter Ben Collins sum up where we’re at for you:

Yes, firing crappy Twitter employees who have played a major role in turning Twitter into a one-sided cesspool could be considered either cosmically stupid or historically malicious, or maybe both. But there’s nothing wrong with employees at one of the world’s biggest social media platform actively work to shut down voices that dissent from their preferred narrative in the name of “safety”!

Honestly, we can’t with these people. So we won’t with these people.

Nothing is going to happen on Twitter in 24 hours that will affect the election. But stunning and brave journalists like Nikki McCann Ramirez and Ben Collins have been relying for so long on using fear to promote liberal agendas, they don’t know what to do if there’s a chance they’ll lose the vastly overwhelming advantage Twitter has afforded them, at least until Elon Musk blew into town. They’re terrified at the prospect of not being able to terrify people.

Get it?

