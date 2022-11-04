OK, not to be snarky (well, maybe to be snarky), but does anyone really watch network TV anymore? Besides for sports? Like, who’s watching, say, network medical dramas these days? We don’t have the numbers in front of us, but it’s probably safe to say that the number’s pretty low.

And what a shame that is, because it means that most Americans didn’t see this week’s episode of “New Amsterdam,” which kicked off with a scene that clearly captures the feelings of most Americans when it comes to abortion. Please make sure to have a full box of Kleenex nearby:

People in New York City are getting beat up, raped, shot, killed … pretty much on a daily basis. But what makes the doctors and medical staff at this hospital is … the prospect of fewer dead unborn babies.

Finger on the pulse, NBC.

Trending

The way they look at the little girls, with tears in their eyes. What will happen to my daughter when she’s older and might not have access to enough Planned Parenthoods where she can abort my grandchildren??? Oh, the humanity!

We can’t. Because it’s so insane.

You could actually be forgiven for feeling like this is a parody that the staff of “Gutfeld!” came up with while out drinking after the show one night.

To be fair, though, can they really alienate viewers if no one is even watching?

