OK, not to be snarky (well, maybe to be snarky), but does anyone really watch network TV anymore? Besides for sports? Like, who’s watching, say, network medical dramas these days? We don’t have the numbers in front of us, but it’s probably safe to say that the number’s pretty low.

And what a shame that is, because it means that most Americans didn’t see this week’s episode of “New Amsterdam,” which kicked off with a scene that clearly captures the feelings of most Americans when it comes to abortion. Please make sure to have a full box of Kleenex nearby:

Tuesday's NBC medical drama "New Amsterdam" began with mass sadness among the characters. Did someone at the hospital die? Was there a mass shooting? Wife got it right: "Roe vs. Wade overturned?" Then she said: "Isn't half the country pro-life?" Not in Hollywood! pic.twitter.com/ZLxnTN1fWE — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) November 4, 2022

People in New York City are getting beat up, raped, shot, killed … pretty much on a daily basis. But what makes the doctors and medical staff at this hospital is … the prospect of fewer dead unborn babies.

Finger on the pulse, NBC.

Its not bad enough they’re promoting propaganda; they also spend more than the first two minutes chewing the scenery. — Rev. Ben Johnson (@TheRightsWriter) November 4, 2022

The way they look at the little girls, with tears in their eyes. What will happen to my daughter when she’s older and might not have access to enough Planned Parenthoods where she can abort my grandchildren??? Oh, the humanity!

"I dropped my $5 latte with the plant-milk upcharge!" — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) November 4, 2022

Imagine being this upset that people can’t arbitrarily abort a healthy 25 week old fetus. — Scipio79 (@scipio79) November 4, 2022

We can’t. Because it’s so insane.

He looked at his daughter and thought, "I might have to keep the next one." — John Savage (@Magnasquids) November 4, 2022

You could actually be forgiven for feeling like this is a parody that the staff of “Gutfeld!” came up with while out drinking after the show one night.

That can't be real😂😂😂 — Yuri Valencia (@U_D_valencia) November 4, 2022

We are not dealing with rational, mature adults. This is so insane, it's funny. — Hawk-I-Doc (@C1evrNameHere) November 4, 2022

This is the funniest 2 minutes of television I've ever seen in my life — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) November 4, 2022

This comes off almost as a parody. And this is the big problem with the hyper-politicization of tv shows. It's not a matter of if, it's when they inject a political narrative. They alienate SO many viewers doing it, but they don't care. https://t.co/WSzQBf9FDl — Brittany (@bccover) November 4, 2022

To be fair, though, can they really alienate viewers if no one is even watching?