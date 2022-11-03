We’ve heard a lot about how voter ID laws are racist against black people. Jim Crow 2.0 and whatnot. Because apparently it’s racist to require people to prove they are who they say they are when they go to cast a vote, but it’s not racist to assume that certain minorities are too stupid to figure out how to obtain IDs. Yeah, we don’t get it, either.

Well, while that dumb argument persists, there’s a new one that’s popped up in the public discourse, thanks to NBC “News”:

NBC reporter: "Voter ID Laws disproportionately impact trans people." pic.twitter.com/dV8iHEY56o — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 2, 2022

Gee, guess we never thought about that before. Probably because it’s so stupid.

Oh ffs — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 2, 2022

Like, seriously. Come on, NBC News. We know you’re expecting Democrats to get clobbered in the midterms, but trying to pre-emptively blame anti-trans voter ID laws for that feels like a stretch, even for you guys.

he/him crow — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) November 2, 2022

Xim Crow — Jason (@jasonhsv) November 2, 2022

Heh.

Making a mountain out of a molehill. Is it that inconvenient for them to use their legal name? After all they have to use their legal name to pay income taxes, get a payroll check, register to vote. 🤦‍♀️ — Silvina🌷 🇺🇸 (@SilvinaFlorida) November 2, 2022

Is it really that big a deal if you have to use your birth name to get a ballot? No one is telling you you can’t call yourself Erica if your parents named you Eric. But if the government knows you as Eric, you have to vote as Eric. And then you can go back to calling yourself whatever name you want.

Your government issued ID is a representation of reality. Your self-declared ID represents nothing at all. You are, of course, perfectly free to self-declare in any manner you choose. Society is under no obligation to play along. — Fauxmaha (@J3ffMiller) November 2, 2022

It's pretty simple: I do not believe that "trans men are men" or "trans women are women". I. Don't. Believe. It. No authority has the power to make me believe it, or make me pretend I believe it. I'll always endeavor to be polite, but I will not subordinate truth to do so. — Fauxmaha (@J3ffMiller) November 2, 2022

Well said. If you’re stunning and brave enough to live your best life as a trans person, surely you can muster the bravery to show valid government ID to vote.

***

